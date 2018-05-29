Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2018: Mustafizur ruled out of series with a toe injury

Mustafizur damaged the thumb on his left leg during his stint with the Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League(IPL).

Harigovind Thoyakkat
CONTRIBUTOR
News 29 May 2018, 12:36 IST
234

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Twenty - 20 Cricket Match
The "Fizz"

What's the story?

There's bad news for Bangladesh ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out of the series with a toe injury.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials confirmed about Mustafizur's unavailability and revealed that the management was yet to decide on a replacement.

In case you didn't know...

The Bangladesh team will travel to India on Tuesday to play the series against Afghanistan, scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Dehradun on June 3, 5 and 7. In a series where Afghanistan are the favourites to win, frontline bowlers Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman were counted upon the most by coach Courtney Walsh.

In the press conference on Sunday, Walsh appeared certain on Rubel coming back to winning ways after the disastrous last over in the final of the Nihadas trophy that cost Bangladesh the game and the cup.

Mustafizur, meanwhile, had played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, and in the seven games he featured before he injured his toe, picked up seven wickets at an economy of 8.36.

The details

According to BCB physician Debashish Chowdhury, Mustafizur suffered the injury during the recent Indian Premier League and would require at least two to three weeks to return to full fitness. "Mustafizur damaged the thumb on his left leg during IPL and would not be travelling with the team," Chowdhury stated on Monday, June 28.

The BCB spokesman confirmed that an X-Ray was conducted on Mustafizur's toe with further tests scheduled to be carried out on Tuesday.

During the pre-series official press conference on Sunday, interim head coach Courtney Walsh had given an insight into Mustafizur's injury for the first time. At that time, it was hoped that a few days of rest would allow him to play some part in the series.

As BCB officials themselves say, they have not found an ideal replacement for Fizz, so things seem to have gotten easier for the Afghans. Taijul Islam is the most prominent name in the list of possible replacements, but it is up to the BCB to take a decision regarding the matter, as soon as possible.

What's next?

Later this June, Bangladesh is bound to a tour to West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Mustafizur might be available by then, but as of now, nothing can be established with certainty.

Author's take

With the Afghans already emerging as the favourites for the series, the injury will compound Bangladesh's worries. Mustafizur's impact up front and towards the fag end of the innings is pretty immense, so the Tigers will miss him.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Mustafizur Rahman Rashid Khan Day in Sports Injuries in Cricket
Courtney Walsh urges Bangladesh to play without the fear...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan find abode in Doon valley yet again
RELATED STORY
BCB urges BCCI to change venue for Afghanistan series
RELATED STORY
Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal to play for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual ODI scores by associate batsmen
RELATED STORY
5 instances when cricket was part of a multi-sport event
RELATED STORY
5 stats of teams that you would not notice - Heaviest...
RELATED STORY
Top 6 achievements of Afghanistan as a cricketing nation
RELATED STORY
Don't Fade Away: 5 acts of sportsmanship in T20Is that...
RELATED STORY
5 unexpected record-holders in cricket which may surprise...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series: