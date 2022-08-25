MW vs GMY prediction: Who will win today’s Maharaja Trophy 2022 match?

The Mysore Warriors (MW) will be taking on the Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) in the second qualifier of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022 on Thursday, August 25. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this exciting contest.

The Mysore Warriors completed a convincing win over the Hubli Tigers in the eliminator to stay alive in the competition. A loss would have resulted in them getting knocked out of the competition but they brought out their A-game to make it to the second qualifier.

On the back of Shreyas Gopal’s three-wicket haul with the ball, they restricted the Tigers to 164. Nihal Ullal played a well-composed innings of 77* at the top of the order to guide the Warriors across the line with five wickets in hand.

The Gulbarga Mystics, on the other hand, faced the Bengaluru Blasters in the first qualifier. It was a high-scoring affair and the Blasters proved to be too strong for the Mystics as they suffered a heavy loss. They will now have another chance of making it to the final of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022.

The Blasters posted 227 on the board, thanks to a sensational ton from Mayank Agarwal. In response, Rohan Patil displayed a batting masterclass as he smashed a century for the Mystics, but it wasn’t enough as they were cleaned up on 183, 44 runs short of the target.

Will Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) qualify for the final on the second attempt? Or will Mysore Warriors (MW) go through?

Manish Pandey has to lead the Gulbarga Mystics by example in the second qualifier.

Gulbarga Mystics have another shot to make it to the final of the competition. They tried hard but failed to finish on the winning side in the first qualifier. They will look to forget their loss and bring out their A-game against the Mysore Warriors, who will be riding with confidence after their win over the Hubli Tigers in the eliminator.

Mysore will look to keep the momentum going when they lock horns with the Mystics in the second qualifier. Given the balance of the side, it won’t be a surprise if the Mysore Warriors qualify for the final, beating Gulbarga Mystics on Thursday.

Prediction: Mysore Warriors (MW) to win this encounter.

Edited by Ankush Das