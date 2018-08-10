Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
My action has helped me, but it's not the reason for my success: Jasprit Bumrah

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
177   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:32 IST

1st Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day Four
1st Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day Four

Jasprit Bumrah's swift rise from a new kid on the block to India's premier pacer in all three formats of the game has been swift. The 24-year-old made his international bow in January 2016 against Australia Down Under and within two years has made his way to the Indian Test set-up.

With a 37-ODI and three-Test strong career, Bumrah is a part of the Indian team touring England, however, fitness issues have kept him out of the first two Tests. Now a brand ambassador of sports apparel company Asics, the fast bowler, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, opened up on his swift rise, his unconventional action and association with Asics.

Your limited overs career took a steep rise and soon after, you were drafted into the Test team. Did you expect such a swift rise?

"I always wanted to play Test cricket earlier as well. It was my dream, and I was very happy when I played Test matches in South Africa which was a dream come true. It's always a small progression, step by step, day by day. So the start has been good, but there's still a long way to go. I believe you have to keep learning all the time and I'm still learning in all formats. There's still a long way to go.

Now that you have joined Asics as its brand ambassador, are you looking forward to it?

"I'm really excited to be with the topmost brand and you always feel very happy to be with the best brands. For me, comfort is very important while bowling, especially for fast bowlers, the shoe is the most important thing. Over here, with Asics, they've got the best shoe in the business and every fast bowler wants to wear their shoe and now we are associated with them and it's a great feeling. With such great shoes, we're not worried about injuries and all so we are focussing on the things that we have to do on the field.

How much has your unconventional action helped you throughout your career and do you think it has played a part in your swift rise?

"I've been very lucky, have gone to various camps as well and no one ever told me to alter my action. I've developed my body, I've become stronger but I haven't changed my action one bit.

"(It has helped me a) Little bit but not too much. In the end, it's just a surprise on the first tour, after that the batsman knows what's coming. So if you're not accurate or don't have control, it's of no use. It has helped me, yes, but it hasn't played a major role and it's not the reason that I'm here. It helped me a little, but after that it's all about consistency.

How does it feel joining the likes of Djokovic as Asics' brand ambassador? Have you followed Djokovic's career and how does he inspire you?

"It always feels good. He's one of the best in Tennis, everybody knows that. I used to follow a little bit of Tennis as well, so being associated with the brand with which he's associated as well, so it always feels good that you're there among the top players. That motivates you to keep working harder and to maintain a level and keep moving forward.

How do you manage your workload when games come in thick and fast? 

"We got a 20-day break (after IPL and) before the next series. So you plan your training sessions according to that, you do your training, you do your recovery. With a hectic tour coming up, that helps you to be in a good space. That was my basic plan, I was training well and preparing well for the series."

