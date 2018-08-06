"My goal is to play in the Ranji Trophy this season," says Sonu Yadav

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 338 // 06 Aug 2018, 09:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Only three pacers have taken more wickets than Sonu Yadav in TNPL 2018

Ruby Trichy Warriors might have missed out on qualification for the TNPL 2018 playoffs but they might have just unearthed a gem in R Sonu Yadav. After a stellar season with the Warriors, which saw him finish as the side's second-leading wicket-taker, he is keen to take the necessary steps to play in this year's Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu.

Playing in only his second TNPL season, the 19-year-old pace bowler was a revelation for his side, who eventually finished sixth, but level on points with third-placed Lyca Kovai Kings.

Only three fast bowlers, Athisayaraj Davidson (who leads the charts), Yo Mahesh and teammate Ganapathy Chandrasekar picked up more wickets than Sonu Yadav, who finished with eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.

When asked about the reason for his success in TNPL 2018, the 19-year-old told Sportskeeda: "I am hitting the right areas, which has resulted in a lot of wickets. In the slog overs, I bowl a lot of yorkers and slower balls, which I worked on in practice and that is why I have been successful this season."

One of his key strengths this season has been his ability to deliver a variety of balls that every pacer in the modern game needs. That is one of the reasons why he was given the responsibility of bowling during the death overs by captain Baba Indrajith in TNPL 2018.

When asked about whether he has worked on something, in particular, he added that he was trying to nail his slower balls in practice and that is one of the reasons why he has been able to get so much control over his variations, especially at the death.

On the platform being provided for a 19-year-old by the TNPL, he says, "TNPL is a huge advantage. From this, we get a lot of exposure and learn more about the game."

Although he is still only 19 and has his whole career in front of them, Sonu Yadav isn't ready to rest on his laurels just yet. He has high hopes for this season, which began successfully, at least on a personal front for him in the third edition of the TNNPL.

"My goal is to play in the Ranji Trophy this season," he adds. "After the TNPL, I have league games. Now, I need to concentrate on that and perform well then we will see where it goes."