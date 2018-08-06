Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

"My goal is to play in the Ranji Trophy this season," says Sonu Yadav

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
338   //    06 Aug 2018, 09:06 IST

Only three pacers have taken more wickets than Sonu Yadav in TNPL 2018
Only three pacers have taken more wickets than Sonu Yadav in TNPL 2018

Ruby Trichy Warriors might have missed out on qualification for the TNPL 2018 playoffs but they might have just unearthed a gem in R Sonu Yadav. After a stellar season with the Warriors, which saw him finish as the side's second-leading wicket-taker, he is keen to take the necessary steps to play in this year's Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu.

Playing in only his second TNPL season, the 19-year-old pace bowler was a revelation for his side, who eventually finished sixth, but level on points with third-placed Lyca Kovai Kings.

Only three fast bowlers, Athisayaraj Davidson (who leads the charts), Yo Mahesh and teammate Ganapathy Chandrasekar picked up more wickets than Sonu Yadav, who finished with eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.

When asked about the reason for his success in TNPL 2018, the 19-year-old told Sportskeeda: "I am hitting the right areas, which has resulted in a lot of wickets. In the slog overs, I bowl a lot of yorkers and slower balls, which I worked on in practice and that is why I have been successful this season."

One of his key strengths this season has been his ability to deliver a variety of balls that every pacer in the modern game needs. That is one of the reasons why he was given the responsibility of bowling during the death overs by captain Baba Indrajith in TNPL 2018.

When asked about whether he has worked on something, in particular, he added that he was trying to nail his slower balls in practice and that is one of the reasons why he has been able to get so much control over his variations, especially at the death.

On the platform being provided for a 19-year-old by the TNPL, he says, "TNPL is a huge advantage. From this, we get a lot of exposure and learn more about the game."

Although he is still only 19 and has his whole career in front of them, Sonu Yadav isn't ready to rest on his laurels just yet. He has high hopes for this season, which began successfully, at least on a personal front for him in the third edition of the TNNPL.

"My goal is to play in the Ranji Trophy this season," he adds. "After the TNPL, I have league games. Now, I need to concentrate on that and perform well then we will see where it goes."

Topics you might be interested in:
TNPL 2018 Ruby Trichy Warriors Baba Indrajith
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
TNPL 2018: Ruby Trichy Warriors win but fail to qualify...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Karaikudi Kaalai clinch last-over thriller...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Ruby Trichy Warriors keep playoff hopes alive
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: S Suresh Kumar's late blitz seals a thrilling...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Ruby Trichy Warriors captain Indrajith still...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Shahrukh Khan's heroics seal Lyca Kovai Kings'...
RELATED STORY
Karaikudi Kaalai vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Team Analysis...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Madurai Panthers close in on playoff berth...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Ruby Trichy Warriors make it two in a row
RELATED STORY
Sanjay Yadav: "I don't want to just be a T20 player"
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us