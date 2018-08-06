Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

My Instagram page is a fake one, says Sourav Ganguly

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
299   //    06 Aug 2018, 23:04 IST

ICC Centenary History Conference

Former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly, has come out and said that his Instagram page is a fake one and has requested his followers not to take quotes or news from it.


Interestingly, the Instagram page of his has over 55000 followers and 219 posts, which were supposedly posted by him. The name of the page is sganguly99.

However, the account is not verified and does not have the signature blue tick, which all verified accounts usually have. Unusually enough, the page has numerous selfies of Ganguly.

A few days ago after the Indian cricket team lost the first Test of the five-match series against England, a long post along with Ganguly's selfie at the ground went out.


If you've to win a Test then everyone has to score runs. The other batsmen have to score 100's as well. #ViratKohli played very well otherwise India would have been out of the match on the 2nd day itself. This was the first Test in a 5 match series & I think this team has the capability to come back & play well. #AjinkyaRahane & #MuraliVijay will have to show some determination since they have scored runs in these conditions before. I don't think the captain is responsible for the loss. If you're the captain then you'll be criticised for a loss the same way as you're congratulated for a win. One criticism for @Virat.Kohli is that he should give a consistent run to his batters & more time before dropping them. The failure against swing in English conditions can't be used as an excuse any more as everyone knows that its what you get when you come to England. You can't be excused all the time & we have lost before in 2011 & 2014. You've to bat well. It's a very well known fact that the ball will swing in England the same way as Australia is known for its pacy wickets. So if previously you've scored runs there is no reason you can't now. The captain should give confidence to his players. It's his team & only he can change their mindset. He will have to sit with them & tell them that if he can do it so can they. He should give them time & tell them to go out & play without any fear. It is true that after continuous chopping & changing of the playing XI, players can get afraid that after all these years they've failed to garner the faith of the team management." The good thing about the great teams of the past - whether it be #Australia, #SouthAfrica or our very own team which won the Test series here in 2007 - was that the boys used to play both formats of the game - #SachinTendulkar, #RahulDravid, #VirenderSehwag, including myself. So even if you played badly in 1 or 2 matches you got a lot of time to get back into form at the international level. Playing & scoring 150 in first-class cricket can't compensate for international cricket. In this team no batsman except Virat plays all the formats. - SG

A post shared by Sourav Ganguly (@sganguly99) on

In the post, "Ganguly" had spoken about the reasons why India had lost the match, speaking about their batsmen and captain Virat Kohli. The post also went on to blame Kohli for not being able to instil confidence in his players.

"The captain should give confidence to his players. It's his team & only he can change their mindset. He will have to sit with them & tell them that if he can do it so can they. He should give them time & tell them to go out & play without any fear. It is true that after continuous chopping & changing of the playing XI, players can get afraid that after all these years they've failed to garner the faith of the team management," the post read.

The post has over 10000 likes and a lot of comments as well.

Interestingly, a lot of news reports were carried out on the basis of this post by Ganguly. As mentioned on his Twitter account, he will report the account to Instagram.

We could surely expect the account to be taken down in a few days and Ganguly to probably get an official account himself.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
It is more like playing in India, says Sourav Ganguly...
RELATED STORY
India will fancy their chances against this English team,...
RELATED STORY
Ashwin cannot be let to fade away, says Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Most century partnerships for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India have a pool of good match-winning fast bowlers,...
RELATED STORY
Where are they now: India's 2002 Natwest Series final...
RELATED STORY
The warm weather conditions seem to favour an India...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli equals world record for most wins...
RELATED STORY
Ashwin on his success in England, Hussey feels India have...
RELATED STORY
Stats: MS Dhoni becomes fourth Indian to score 10,000 ODI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us