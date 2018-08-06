My Instagram page is a fake one, says Sourav Ganguly

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 299 // 06 Aug 2018, 23:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly, has come out and said that his Instagram page is a fake one and has requested his followers not to take quotes or news from it.

My Instagram page is a fake one ..please don’t pick up any news or quotes from it ..Will report to Instagram immediately @samiprajguru @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 6, 2018

Interestingly, the Instagram page of his has over 55000 followers and 219 posts, which were supposedly posted by him. The name of the page is sganguly99.

However, the account is not verified and does not have the signature blue tick, which all verified accounts usually have. Unusually enough, the page has numerous selfies of Ganguly.

A few days ago after the Indian cricket team lost the first Test of the five-match series against England, a long post along with Ganguly's selfie at the ground went out.

In the post, "Ganguly" had spoken about the reasons why India had lost the match, speaking about their batsmen and captain Virat Kohli. The post also went on to blame Kohli for not being able to instil confidence in his players.

"The captain should give confidence to his players. It's his team & only he can change their mindset. He will have to sit with them & tell them that if he can do it so can they. He should give them time & tell them to go out & play without any fear. It is true that after continuous chopping & changing of the playing XI, players can get afraid that after all these years they've failed to garner the faith of the team management," the post read.

The post has over 10000 likes and a lot of comments as well.

Interestingly, a lot of news reports were carried out on the basis of this post by Ganguly. As mentioned on his Twitter account, he will report the account to Instagram.

We could surely expect the account to be taken down in a few days and Ganguly to probably get an official account himself.