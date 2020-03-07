×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

My Jaffer memory - A short encounter with Wasim Jaffer

Aditya Bhushan
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 19:38 IST

Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer

Retirement in sports usually leads to a flow of compliments about the player. And it has been no different in the case of Wasim Jaffer, a giant of domestic cricket.

It’s not a surprise that Jaffer is the leading run-getter in Ranji, Duleep and Irani Trophy. I am sure a lot would be written (if not already) about his cricketing feats post the announcement. Memories of his triple-century in just his second first-class match, coupled with his two double centuries in Tests, are doing the rounds of social media. 

But I have a non-cricketing story to narrate about the man, from a brief encounter with him last year.

“Someone is sitting here.”

The venue was a restaurant at the Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru. I was in a hurry to grab a bite before getting on the flight.

After getting my food, I was looking for a place to sit and went to pick up an empty chair next to two men in track-suits. As I started picking up the chair, the taller of the two men told me, “Someone is sitting here”.

I apologized and went to the other side of the restaurant to look for a chair. Then I saw a lady with her small kid approaching towards the chair which I had planned to hijack.

What struck me was that despite the fact the lady wasn’t with these men, they had cared to reserve her chair. I thought to myself that in today’s age that was a rare good gesture by these men, and moved ahead.

I then got a chair on the other side of the restaurant and settled down. It suddenly occurred to me that the man who had just spoken to me was none other than Jaffer, and the person sitting with him was Chandrkant Pandit.

Advertisement

I cursed myself for this late realization, and for the fact that I had missed an opportunity to have a conversation with him. 

“Are you Wasim Jaffer?"

I quickly finished my food in the hope that they would still be there. Luckily for me they were. I went up to their table and asked, “Are you Wasim Jaffer?”

He smiled and nodded. I requested for his autograph and he obliged.

I then asked if I could have a selfie with him. He not only agreed, but also got up so that the photo could be clicked appropriately.

Selfie with Wasim Jaffer
Selfie with Wasim Jaffer

I was surprised and amazed at his humility. Mind you, he had been in the limelight at that time too, for having become the first person to play 150 Ranji matches.

Before leaving I congratulated him on the achievement. In couple of months' time, he became the first person to score 12,000 runs in India’s premier domestic tournament.

Today as I heard of his decision to hang up his boots, I was reminded of that fond meeting. 

Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer's autograph

It might seem like a trivial incident, but for a cricket fan like me it was of great significance. While his batting in international matches may not have lit the cricket field on fire, his down-to-earth attitude definitely left an impression on me. 

I am sure over the past several years, many youngsters in India would have benefited from his presence in the dressing room. And as he wrote in his retirement note, this is just the end of his first innings.

In his second innings, as Jaffer looks to be involved with the game, Indian cricket would do well to utilize his rich experience and knowledge.

Published 07 Mar 2020, 19:38 IST
Indian Cricket Team Wasim Jaffer
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd ODI
AUS 254/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 216/3 (38.5 ov)
LIVE
South Africa need 39 runs to win from 11.1 overs
AUS VS RSA live score
Match 21
QTG 34/6 (10.0 ov)
LHQ
LIVE
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl.
QTG VS LHQ live score
Final | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
Match 19 | Yesterday
MS 102/6 (16.5 ov)
KRK
No Result
MS VS KRK live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 01:30 PM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
Match 20 | Today
ISU 195/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 85/2 (9.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (DLS Method)
ISU VS PSZ live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
SL 155/6 (20.0 ov)
WI 158/3 (17.0 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
SL VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
BAN 322/3 (43.0 ov)
ZIM 218/10 (37.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 123 runs (DLS Method)
BAN VS ZIM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us