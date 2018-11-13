Mzansi Super League 2018: Key Player to watch out for from each franchise

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 575 // 13 Nov 2018, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After the disappointment of the winding up of the Global T20 League before it even started, Cricket South Africa came up with a Plan B - The Mzansi Super League. The T20 competition will take place across the cities in South Africa from 16th November to 16th December and will feature local stars as well as players from all over the globe.

A players' draft took place on 17th October with more than 200 international players showing their interest in the new T20 league. Six teams namely Cape Town Blitz, Durban Heat, Jozi Stars, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans will light up the tournament with as many as 32 matches to be played.

The tournament's pattern commences with a double round robin system with each team playing each other twice. The table toppers will directly book their place in the final while the second and third-placed team will fight it out for a finals berth.

Each team consists of a marquee player and there’s the obvious; a key player to watch out for. We will delve deep and look into players to watch out for from each franchise. Also, let us know which team you will be rooting for.

#1 Cape Town Blitz - Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn

Arguably one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket, Dale Steyn can play a vital role for the Cape Town franchise in the upcoming Mzansi Super League. With hardly any renowned bowlers apart from all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in their squad, Cape Town will rely heavily on the lanky South African. He is very handy with the bat as well and can tonk the ball a long way if needed.

Off late, Steyn’s career has been marred with tons of injuries but the man from Transvaal has made a sterling return to international cricket after a gap of two years by scoring a maiden ODI fifty against Zimbabwe. He was also impressive with the ball against Australia in the recent ODI series. With good performances so far, Steyn will be raring to go and make a mark in his country’s domestic T20 league.

1 / 6 NEXT