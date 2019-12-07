Mzansi Super League 2019, Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: 3 players who made an impact

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants make it to the top of the MSL 2019 standings with the win over Blitz

Match No.26 of the 2019 Mzansi Super League saw the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants take on Cape Town Blitz at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants emerged victorious with a strong all-around display as they climbed to the top of the MSL 2019 standings, getting their sixth win of the season.

Cape Town Blitz won the toss and elected to field, putting the Bay Giants up to bat first on away turf. The away side took the task with open arms and began on a strong note with the opening batsmen stroking the ball with great comfort.

Aussie hard-hitting opener Ben Dunk continued his fine form with the bat and was joined by the young Matthew Breetzke as the pair put up a partnership of 136 runs in 14 overs, setting the stage for a big total.

Breetzke scored 64 runs in 40 balls while Dunk looked enterprising in his 75-run knock as he continued to exhibit great form in the Mzansi Super League so far.

Despite the good start provided by the Bay Giants' openers, the rest of the batting lineup failed to turn up as the side finished with a total of 173-6 from their 20 overs.

The home side Cape Town Blitz began on a similar note as the Bay Giants with openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock getting off to quick starts. Malan continued his strong form with the bat and scored 60 runs in 41 balls while de Kock amassed a quickfire 40 runs off 19 balls.

The Bay Giants' bowling unit produced a strong performance as each of the bowlers picked up at least one wicket to restrict the Blitz to 162-8, a result of which the former picked up an 11-run win and made their way to the top of the Mzansi Super League 2019 standings.

In this article, we take a look at the three players whose performances played a huge role in determining the result in the end.

#3 Janneman Malan

Janneman Malan scored his third fifty of the MSL 2019 for the Cape Town Blitz

Janneman Malan maintained his run at the top of the Mzansi Super League 2019 scoring charts with another 50+ score, as he continued to provide the Cape Town Blitz with strong starts at the top of the innings.

Malan scored 60 runs against the Bay Giants in 41 balls at a strike rate of 146.34 as he thumped 6 sixes and 1 four during his knock. He paired with the Blitz's skipper Quinton de Kock for a good start for the chase but was unable to seal the deal for his side.

He has scored a total of 357 runs in nine matches of the MSL 2019 season and has been one of the most consistent players in the league.

#2 Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke played a great partner to Ben Dunk as they put up a strong total

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants' young opener Matthew Breetzke produced his best innings of the Mzansi Super League 2019 season as he scored a knock of 64 runs in 40 balls to kick off the innings on a breezy note. He partnered up with Ben Dunk as the two put up a total of 136 runs before Breetzke fell to Gqamane in the 14th over.

Breetzke had a quiet season up until today's match and had only three double digits before but did brilliantly against the Blitz as he smashed 7 fours and 2 sixes scoring his runs at a strike rate of 160.00.

#1 Ben Dunk

Ben Dunk scored his second fifty in a row for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Australian wicket-keeper batsman Ben Dunk continued his splendid form at the top of the innings for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants with another half-century in the MSL 2019. He has consistently managed to notch scores of 30+ runs in the last four matches of the Bay Giants as they have made their way to the top of the league standings.

Dunk had scored an unbeaten knock of 99 runs in the Bay Giants' match against the Tshwane Spartans as they won chasing a record score of 189 runs. He managed to get the Bay Giants off to a superb start as he scored 75 runs in 56 balls, getting his runs at a rate of 133.92.

He now occupies the second spot in most runs scored charts, racking up 353 runs in nine matches and has scored the most boundaries (33) in the entire league.