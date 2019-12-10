×
Mzansi Super League 2019, Durban Heat vs Jozi Stars: 3 In-form players who could make an impact

GSK
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
10 Dec 2019, 06:11 IST

Durban Heat will be hoping the rain gods are favourable to them
Durban Heat will be hoping the rain gods are favourable to them

Match No. 30 of the Mzansi Super League will see the Durban Heat take on the Jozi Stars in the final league encounter at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban

The Durban Heat will have their final chance to make it to the Eliminator playoff match as they have the chance to leapfrog the Tshwane Spartans into the third spot on the MSL 2019 standings with a win. The Tshwane Spartans currently occupy the third position on the league table with a total of 23 points in 10 matches being unfortunate to have five matches of their season abandoned due to rain.

Tshwane Spartans' final league encounter against the Cape Town Blitz was washed out on 8th December 2019 as they lost out the chance to seal their playoffs spot having to settle for just two points shared between them and Blitz.

Durban Heat will hope the rain gods do them a favour and stay away during the match as they would hope to get a win against the struggling Jozi Stars and take themselves into the Eliminator match against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. The Paarl Rocks have ensured their spot in the final match after topping the Mzansi Super League 2019 standings.

We take a look at the three in-form players whose performance will have a big impact on determining the result of the match.

#3 Kagiso Rabada - Jozi Stars

Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets against the Paarl Rocks in the Stars
Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets against the Paarl Rocks in the Stars' last match

Jozi Stars' disappointing season has been a huge surprise to fans after they had won the Mzansi Super League Season 2018. One of the few players who has been a bright spot in the Stars' lineup is Kagiso Rabada, the deadly speedster with the ability to dazzle the opposition batsmen with his bowling.

Rabada has had a fairly decent season in MSL 2019 and has taken eight wickets in seven matches. However, his form in the past few matches makes him a deadly proposition against the Durban Heat batting lineup, who will be going all out for the win.

The right-arm bowler Rabada picked three wickets in the Stars' fixture against the Paarl Rocks and will aim to emulate the form against the Durban Heat. His spell will be crucial for the Stars to control the Heat's batting unit.

#2 David Miller - Durban Heat

David Miller is the highest-scoring player for the Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League 2019
David Miller is the highest-scoring player for the Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League 2019

Durban Heat have been one of the in-form teams in the Mzansi Super League 2019 having won their previous two fixtures against the league leader Paarl Rocks and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

They were unfortunate to have their last encounter against the Jozi Stars washed out a few days back. A win in that match would have put them in prime position to reach the Eliminator and possibly even the top spot.

David Miller has been a key component of the Durban Heat's batting unit steering the side to wins in the past two matches as they won chasing the target in both the games. He has scored more than 25 runs in all four of his previous innings and has one fifty knock as well.

Miller will be aiming to keep his form going with the bat as the Heat aim to seal the Eliminator spot against the Bay Giants.

#1 Reeza Hendricks - Jozi Stars

Reeza Hendricks had scored a knock of 74 runs against the Paarl Rocks
Reeza Hendricks had scored a knock of 74 runs against the Paarl Rocks

Jozi Stars' opening batsman Reeza Hendricks had a scintillating start to his Mzansi Super League 2019 season with knocks of 80 and 62 runs in the first two matches for the Jozi Stars. His efforts at the top of the innings went in vain unfortunately for the Stars as they could not manage a win in their first seven matches of the season.

Hendricks was the leading runs scorer for a long time through the season along with Stars batsman Temba Bavuma, who was also in fine form with the bat. He has managed to stay in the top five list of runs scored this season and currently occupies the third spot. He has scored a total of 275 runs in seven matches at an average of 39.29 runs.

The right-handed batsman will be hoping to put the disappointment of the Stars' losses behind him and end the Mzansi Super League 2019 season with a high and take his overall runs tally past the 300 mark. His innings in the opening slot will play a crucial role in shaping up the innings for the Jozi Stars.

You may also like

