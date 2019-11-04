Mzansi Super League 2019: Hashim Amla signs up as batting consultant for the Cape Town Blitz

Amla has signed up as a batting consultant for the Cape Town Blitz

What's the story?

Former South African batsman, Hashim Amla has signed up with the Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant for the upcoming edition of the Mzansi Super League.

In case you didn’t know

Amla had announced his retirement from international cricket on the 8th of August and had subsequently withdrawn from the 2019 MSL draft. The right-handed batsman had bid adieu to the game after establishing himself as one of the most decorated South African batsman ever, having plundered a truckload of runs, across all formats.

The heart of the matter

The opener has been roped in as a batting consultant by the Cape Town Blitz for the 2019 season. Though Amla would not be available for the entirety of the tournament, he would be present for the franchise’s opening couple of games on the 8th and the 10th of November before re-joining them on the 25th of the same month.

The former captain became the 6th ex-player to offer his services to an MSL side, following the footsteps of Ashwell Prince, Eric Simons, Gary Kirsten, Mark Boucher and Robin Peterson.

Prince, who would join hands with Amla at the Blitz, welcomed the latter’s arrival and remarked,

There's been a lot of comments about lack of our former national players involved in the game, so I approached him and he was very open to the idea. He is a unique guy. I don't think he is charging us a penny for his services which is very rare these days. The Blitz have quite a few exciting young players in the batting department and to have him share some of his knowledge and ideas will be invaluable. He is also very calm. Faiek (Davids, assistant coach) and myself will bring the other side. Hashim brings that calmness to the environment as well.

Moeen Ali and Quinton de Kock, who would be turning out for the Blitz, echoed a similar sentiment as the pair talked about the experience Amla would bring to the table and how it would immensely benefit the youngsters in the side while also lending confidence and inspiration to the team.

What’s next?

The Cape Town Blitz will play their opening fixture on the 8th of November against the Jozi Stars at Johannesburg. The game also marks the first encounter of the 2019 edition of the Mzansi Super League.