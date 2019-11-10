Mzansi Super League 2019 | JP Duminy ruled out of entire season

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Nov 2019, 07:07 IST

JP Duminy

According to reports, JP Duminy has been diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear to his right hamstring and will miss the entirety of the 2019 Mzansi Super League, the top T20I league of South Africa. Duminy was a part of Paarl Rocks, a team captained by Faf du Plessis.

South Africa’s highest run-getter in T20Is, Duminy was touted to be a key weapon in Faf du Plessis’ squad as the former has been in form all summer for different T20 leagues across the world.

In a winning campaign playing for the Winnipeg Hawks in Global T20 Canada 2019, Duminy smashed 299 runs in seven games and emerged as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, which earned him the player of the series award.

Duminy's top form continued in the Caribbean Premier League as he contributed to the Barbados Tridents' title-winning campaign with 291 runs from 12 matches.

Speaking about Duminy's injury, captain du Plessis mentioned that the southpaw will be missed but also added that this could prove to push a few others in the team to excel.

JP brings a lot of value in a lot of different areas. His experience will be missed, especially by the younger guys. I have full confidence in our team to bounce back from this. We have strengthened our batting this year and we'll use this setback as motivation.

This is the second consecutive season of MSL which Duminy is set to miss, having missed out from participating in the inaugural season owing to surgery on his right shoulder.

Duminy's absence could come as a big blow to the Paarl Rocks since they already have an important player in Aiden Markram sitting out due to a hand injury he picked up on South Africa's tour of India in October this year. Markram scored 156 runs in 9 games last season for the Rocks.

Post Markram’s injury, Kyle Verreynne was named as his replacement. However, Paarl Rocks’ management is yet to announce a replacement player for Duminy and coach Adrial Birrell mentioned that they were still assessing the options at hand.

We will assess our options on Monday and then decide how best to replace JP.

The Paarl Rocks will commence their MSL 2019 campaign when they host the Cape Town Blitz on November 10th at the Boland Park in Paarl.