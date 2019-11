Mzansi Super League 2019: Live cricket score, when and where to watch, live streaming, fixtures, and squads

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 07 Nov 2019, 20:35 IST

2018 Mzansi Super League: Cape Town Blitz v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

The second edition of the Mzansi Super League, South Africa's premier domestic T20 league is all set to begin from tomorrow. In the first match of the tournament, defending champions Jozi Stars will play last year's runners-up Cape Town Blitz in a repeat of last year's epic finale.

The league is expected to grab a lot of attention after South Africa's below-average performances in the World Cup in England and Wales followed by a dismal India tour. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held next year in Australia, South African selectors will have a keen eye on the league to figure out potential national stars of the future.

Six teams with 16 members each will battle it out for the top spot. The top-ranked team in the round-robin format will qualify for the finals while the second-best and third-placed side will face-off in an eliminator to decide the second finalist. Each team consists of 16 players, including one overseas marquee player and one South African national.

Coverage

Mzansi Super League will be telecasted live on Sony Network, while the streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Squads

Cape Town Blitz

Quinton de Kock, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Janneman Malan, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokoana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede

Durban Heat

Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Dane Vilas, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Robbie Frylinck

Jozi Stars

Kagiso Rabada, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Daniel Christian, Temba Bavuma, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Sinethemba Qeshile, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger, Dyllan Matthews

Paarl Rocks

Faf du Plessis, Isuru Udana, JP Duminy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Aiden Markram, Bjorn Fortuin, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Cameron Delport, Sibonelo Makhanya, Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Ferisco Adams, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini

Tshwane Spartans

AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira

Fixtures

Friday, November 8

Jozi Stars vs Cape Town Blitz (5.30 pm)

Saturday, November 9

Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans (12.30 pm)

Sunday, November 10

Paarl Rocks vs Cape Town Blitz (10 am)

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Jozi Stars (2 pm)

Wednesday, November 13

Tshwane Spartans vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (5.30 pm)

Thursday, November 14

Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars (5.30 pm)

Friday, November 15

Durban Heat vs Paarl Rocks (5.30 pm)

Saturday, November 16

Jozi Stars vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (12.30 pm)

Sunday, November 17

Durban Heat vs Cape Town Blitz (10 am)

Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans (2 pm)

Wednesday, November 20

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Cape Town Blitz (5.30 pm)

Thursday, November 21

Tshwane Spartans vs Durban Heat (5.30 pm)

Friday, November 22

Paarl Rocks vs Jozi Stars (5.30 pm)

Saturday, November 23

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Durban Heat (12.30 pm)

Sunday, November 24

Cape Town Blitz vs Paarl Rocks (10 am)

Jozi Stars vs Tshwane Spartans (2 pm)

Wednesday, November 27

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Paarl Rocks (5.30 pm)

Thursday, November 28

Cape Town Blitz vs Durban Heat (5.30 pm)

Friday, November 29

Tshwane Spartans vs Paarl Rocks (5.30 pm)

Saturday, November 30

Durban Heat vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (12.30 pm)

Sunday, December 1

Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks (10 am)

Cape Town Blitz vs Tshwane Spartans (2 pm)

Tuesday, December 3

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Tshwane Spartans (5.30 pm)

Wednesday, December 4

Paarl Rocks vs Durban Heat (5.30 pm)

Thursday, December 5

Tshwane Spartans vs Jozi Stars (5.30 pm)

Friday, December 6

Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (5.30 pm)

Saturday, December 7

Jozi Stars vs Durban Heat (12.30 pm)

Sunday, December 8

Paarl Rocks vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (10 am)

Sunday, December 8

Tshwane Spartans vs Cape Town Blitz (2 pm)

Tuesday, December 10

Durban Heat vs Jozi Stars (5.30 pm)

Friday, December 13

Eliminator (5.30 pm)

Monday, December 16: Final (5.30 pm)