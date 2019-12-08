×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mzansi Super League 2019, Paarl Rocks vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: 3 players who made an impact

GSK
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
08 Dec 2019, 21:25 IST

Paarl Rocks finished at the top of the table to enter the final of the Mzansi Super League 2019
Paarl Rocks finished at the top of the table to enter the final of the Mzansi Super League 2019

Match No. 28 of the Mzansi Super League saw the Paarl Rocks get a crucial win over the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants to set up a home ground final at the Bolan Park in Paarl.

The Paarl Rocks managed to secure a home ground final as they finished atop the MSL 2019 standings after the win over the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. Both the teams have 27 points from 10 league matches but the Rocks occupy the top spot, courtesy a better head to head record against the Bay Giants in the league.

The toss was won by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and elected to take the bowl first. Paarl Rocks' opening pair of Henry Davids and Cameron Delport got them off to a good start, scoring 56 runs in less than 6 overs. The skipper FAF du Plessis and Kyle Verreynne played well in the middle of the innings and Isuru Udana contributed at the death to string up a total of 168-5 at the end of the 20 overs.

Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants getting the wickets of James Vince and Sibonelo Makhanya in consecutive balls in the 14th over.

The Bay Giants had a decent start with Ben Dunk getting a few runs on the board as Heino Kuhn managed to put together a knock of 58 runs to spearhead the chase. Kuhn almost got the Bay Giants home but failed to get across the line as they fell short of the target by 12 runs.

We take a look at three players who made an impact on the match with their performance on the pitch.

#3 Cameron Delport - Paarl Rocks

Cameron Delport provided a strong start for the Paarl Rocks in the first innings
Cameron Delport provided a strong start for the Paarl Rocks in the first innings

The Paarl Rocks were up against the formidable bowling unit of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and a good start was necessary to get the first innings going.

Rocks' left-handed opener Cameron Delport took responsibility at the top and built a quick partnership of 56 runs with Henry Davids within the first six overs of the Powerplay. Delport scored a brisk knock of 39 runs in just 22 balls, of which 36 runs came in boundaries.

Advertisement

#2 Imran Tahir - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Imran Tahir rose above Dale Steyn in the overall wickets tally
Imran Tahir rose above Dale Steyn in the overall wickets tally

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants' bowling stalwart Imran Tahir continued his fine form with the ball as the side managed to restrict the in-form Rocks batting unit to a total of 168-5.

Tahir's ability to keep the run flow in check was on display again as he only conceded 14 runs in his spell of four overs. He picked up two wickets at a time when the Rocks were approaching the slog overs and were looking to get big runs on the board.

Tahir picked up two wickets in consecutive balls to get rid of the dangerous James Vince and Sibonelo Makhanya. In his four overs, he bowled a total of 12 dot balls, thus establishing his discipline on the pitch.

#1 Ferisco Adams - Paarl Rocks

Ferisco Adams picked up three key wickets for the Paarl Rocks
Ferisco Adams picked up three key wickets for the Paarl Rocks

Paarl Rocks' Ferisco Adams was the pick of the bowlers for the team as they did their best and restricted the Bay Giants to 156-6 to get a key win in their final league encounter.

The Bay Giants had gotten off to a poor start but the middle order did well to put the Rocks in with a chance of chasing down the target. Adams started off the innings, getting the wicket of young Matthew Breetzke to break the opening partnership early on.

Heino Kuhn was in prime form and had gotten his fifty towards the end of the innings and Adams had gotten hit for quite a few runs. He came in to bowl the last over as the Rocks needed 23 runs to get the win. Adams gave away nine runs in the first three balls but bounced back quickly, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries.

He got rid of Marco Marais and the dangerous Heino Kuhn to put the contest beyond any doubt to get the win for the Paarl Rocks.

Tags:
Mzansi Super League 2019 Paarl Rocks Bay Giants Cameron Delport Ferisco Adams Mzansi Schedule 2019 Mzansi Points Table 2019 Mzansi Squads & Teams 2019
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Mzansi Super League
Match 1 | Fri, 08 Nov
CTB 213/3 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 198/5 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 15 runs
CTB VS JOZ live score
Match 2 | Sat, 09 Nov
DH
TST
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DH VS TST live score
Match 3 | Sun, 10 Nov
PR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
CTB 84/10 (15.4 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 87 runs
PR VS CTB live score
Match 4 | Sun, 10 Nov
NMG 167/7 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 143/5 (20.0 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 24 runs
NMG VS JOZ live score
Match 5 | Wed, 13 Nov
TST 33/4 (7.1 ov)
NMG
No Result
TST VS NMG live score
Match 6 | Thu, 14 Nov
CTB 183/6 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 126/10 (16.2 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 58 runs
CTB VS JOZ live score
Match 7 | Fri, 15 Nov
DH
PR
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DH VS PR live score
Match 8 | Sat, 16 Nov
JOZ 108/10 (18.5 ov)
NMG 110/1 (9.1 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 9 wickets
JOZ VS NMG live score
Match 9 | Sun, 17 Nov
CTB 174/6 (20.0 ov)
DH 164/7 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 10 runs
CTB VS DH live score
Match 10 | Sun, 17 Nov
PR 185/6 (20.0 ov)
TST 188/2 (19.1 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 8 wickets
PR VS TST live score
Match 11 | Wed, 20 Nov
CTB 186/9 (20.0 ov)
NMG 187/5 (19.2 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets
CTB VS NMG live score
Match 12 | Thu, 21 Nov
TST 141/4 (15.0 ov)
DH 21/3 (2.1 ov)
No Result
TST VS DH live score
Match 13 | Fri, 22 Nov
JOZ 129/3 (20.0 ov)
PR 133/6 (16.1 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 4 wickets
JOZ VS PR live score
Match 14 | Sat, 23 Nov
DH 160/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 163/5 (19.5 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets
DH VS NMG live score
Match 15 | Sun, 24 Nov
PR 163/8 (20.0 ov)
CTB 161/9 (20.0 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 2 runs
PR VS CTB live score
Match 16 | Sun, 24 Nov
TST 155/6 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 135/10 (18.3 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 20 runs
TST VS JOZ live score
Match 17 | Wed, 27 Nov
PR 166/7 (20.0 ov)
NMG 135/10 (19.4 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 31 runs
PR VS NMG live score
Match 18 | Thu, 28 Nov
CTB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
DH 182/3 (19.3 ov)
Durban Heat won by 7 wickets
CTB VS DH live score
Match 19 | Fri, 29 Nov
PR 126/10 (19.4 ov)
TST 127/2 (15.0 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 8 wickets
PR VS TST live score
Match 20 | Sat, 30 Nov
NMG 173/6 (20.0 ov)
DH 177/4 (18.5 ov)
Durban Heat won by 6 wickets
NMG VS DH live score
Match 21 | Sun, 01 Dec
JOZ 171/3 (20.0 ov)
PR 175/5 (19.2 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 5 wicket
JOZ VS PR live score
Match 22 | Sun, 01 Dec
CTB 157/5 (20.0 ov)
TST 142/7 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 15 runs
CTB VS TST live score
Match 23 | Tue, 03 Dec
TST 188/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 192/4 (19.4 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 6 wickets
TST VS NMG live score
Match 24 | Wed, 04 Dec
PR 195/2 (20.0 ov)
DH 197/4 (18.5 ov)
Durban Heat won by 6 wickets
PR VS DH live score
Match 25 | Thu, 05 Dec
TST
JOZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
TST VS JOZ live score
Match 26 | Fri, 06 Dec
NMG 173/6 (20.0 ov)
CTB 162/8 (20.0 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 11 runs
NMG VS CTB live score
Match 27 | Sat, 07 Dec
JOZ
DH
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
JOZ VS DH live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
PR 168/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 156/6 (20.0 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 12 runs
PR VS NMG live score
Match 28 | Yesterday
TST
CTB
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
TST VS CTB live score
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 09:00 PM
Durban Heat
Jozi Stars
DH VS JOZ preview
Play-Off | Fri, 13 Dec, 09:00 PM
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants
TBC
NMG VS TBA preview
Final | Mon, 16 Dec, 09:00 PM
Paarl Rocks
TBC
PR VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us