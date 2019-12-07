×
Mzansi Super League 2019, Paarl Rocks vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Predicted XIs, match prediction and live telecast details

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
07 Dec 2019, 16:09 IST

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will look to cement their spot at the top of the points table
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will look to cement their spot at the top of the points table

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants recorded a magnificent win over Cape Town Blitz in their last game and they will be looking continue in the same vein when they take on the Paarl Rocks. The top spot will be up for grabs when these two teams square off in Match 28 at Paarl.

Paarl lost their previous match against Durban Heat despite posting a formidable total of 195 on the board and they will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Paarl will hope their captain Faf du Plessis can finally come good. The right-handed batsman has scored only 194 runs for the Rocks in eight matches thus far and will be itching for a big score this time around. On the bowling front, Paarl's hopes rest on Tabraiz Shamsi, who has taken 12 wickets in 8 games.

Also see – Ranji points table

For the visitors, the duo of Ben Dunk and Chris Morris will hold the keys to success. Dunk is their leading run-scorer this year while Morris has been brilliant as an all-rounder.

Predicted XIs

Paarl Rocks

Paarl Rocks' batsmen did a commendable job in the last match which means the team management are unlikely to tinker with the batting order. Hardus Viljoen leaked 56 runs in his 3.5 overs and his spot might be in danger.

Probable XI: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, James Vince, Faf du Plessis (c), Dwaine Pretorious, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Isuru Udana

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

After a fine performance against Cape Town Blitz, the Bay Giants are unlikely to alter their playing XI.

Probable XI: Matthew Breetzke, Ben Dunk (wk), JJ Smuts (c), Ryan ten Doeschate, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Nandre Burger, Beuran Hendricks, Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Tahir

Match Prediction

Although the Bay Giants have momentum on their side, it is worth noting that the Rocks emerged victorious the last time these two sides locked horns. Moreover, the Rocks will be playing in front of their home fans, making them favorites to win this contest.

When, where and how to watch?

Date: 8 December 2019, Match 28

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD

Tags:
Mzansi Super League 2019 Paarl Rocks Bay Giants Faf du Plessis Ben Dunk
Contact Us