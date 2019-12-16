×
Mzansi Super League 2019| Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans: 3 players to watch out for

GSK
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
16 Dec 2019, 01:43 IST

Paarl Rocks
Paarl Rocks' skipper FAF du Plessis will be hoping to seal the deal in front of a home crowd

The Mzansi Super League 2019 has reached the final stage of the competition as we are all set to witness a thrilling final contest between Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans.

Paarl Rocks finished atop the league standings with a tally of 27 points from 10 matches edging the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on the basis of a superior net run rate. This ensured their spot in the final of the Mzansi Super League 2019 while also gaining home ground advantage as the match will be played at the Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl.

Tshwane Spartans earned their spot in the MSL 2019 final after getting the better of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the Eliminator match a couple of days ago. David Wiese turned out to be an unlikely hero for the Spartans delivering with both the bat and ball on his first match of the league.

Wiese scored 31 runs in the Spartans' first innings and picked up three wickets playing a big role in restricting the formidable Bay Giants' batting lineup to seal the win and claim the Man-of-the-Match award.

We take a look at three players who will have a huge role to play in deciding the outcome of the Mzansi Super League 2019 final.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi - Paarl Rocks

Tabraiz Shamsi has been the finest bowler for the league leaders Paarl Rocks in MSL 2019
Tabraiz Shamsi has been the finest bowler for the league leaders Paarl Rocks in MSL 2019

Paarl Rocks finished at the top of the league standings courtesy their well balanced squad comprising a solid batting unit backed up by a competent bowling arsenal. One of the key weapons of the Rocks' squad was the chinaman spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, the man with the best celebration in modern cricket.

Shamsi has consistently delivered performances through the Mzansi Super League 2019 and emerged as the top wicket taking bowler for Paarl Rocks. His spells of four overs have been crucial for the side to put pressure on their opposition with his ability to spin the ball both ways. He has managed to keep the runs in check for the most part with an economy rate of just above 7 runs per over.

Shamsi has managed to pick a wicket in all but one of the total nine matches that the Paarl Rocks played in this year's Mzansi Super League. He has garnered a tally of 14 wickets at an economy of 7.09 runs per over. He managed to pick up two wickets in both the Rocks' previous matches and will aim to keep his form going in the crucial final encounter against the Tshwane Spartans.

#2 David Wiese - Tshwane Spartans

David Wiese will hope to replicate his form from the Eliminator clash against the Bay Giants
David Wiese will hope to replicate his form from the Eliminator clash against the Bay Giants

David Wiese proved with his Eliminator match performance that in a competitive league a player has to be ready at any moment to deliver on the pitch. He was selected for the first time by the Spartans management this season at a crucial juncture and delivered a match-winning performance.

Wiese came to bat at a time when the Spartans were at 79-4 with just under nine overs to go in the innings. He formed an important partnership with Pite von Bijon as the pair took the Spartans to a competitive total of 166-4.

During his spell of four overs, Wiese picked up three important wickets including the dangerous Chris Morris as the Spartans restricted the Bay Giants to 144-8 and sealed their spot in the final. Wiese will hope to play a big part again for the Spartans when they take on Paarl Rocks in the championship encounter.

#1 AB de Villiers - Tshwane Spartans

The dangerous AB de Villiers possesses the threat to turn the game around any time during a match
The dangerous AB de Villiers possesses the threat to turn the game around any time during a match

"Mr. 360", AB de Villiers has been the top-scoring batsman for the Tshwane Spartans on their way to the finals of the Mzansi Super League 2019. He has scored a total of 274 runs in eight matches this season at a strike rate of 155.68.

De Villiers has anchored the Spartans' innings coming in at No.3 or No.4 spot as the team required him to do and consistently delivered for them with his knocks. In his past five matches, he has scored three fifties and has been a crucial factor for their success in the league.

He will aim to continue to take charge of their innings in the middle and score at a brisk rate irrespective of the innings to deliver the first title in the Mzansi Super League for the Tshwane Spartans.

Tags:
Mzansi Super League 2019 Tshwane Spartans Paarl Rocks AB de Villiers Tabraiz Shamsi Mzansi Schedule 2019 Mzansi Squads & Teams 2019
