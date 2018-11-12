Mzansi Super League: All you need to know about Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

South Africa’s Mzansi Super League (MSL) is the latest addition in the plethora of T20 cricket leagues that have sprung around the globe. The six-team tournament is slated to begin on 16th November and will run for the next 30 days culminating in a final on 16th December.

The six franchise teams will represent the cities that they have their home base in and each team also has a South African marquee player assigned to them. After playing on a home and away basis in the round-robin format, top three teams will qualify for the MSL playoffs.

Here is all you need to know about the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Home Ground

Named after South Africa’s most famous national hero, Nelson Mandela, the team will represent the city of Port Elizabeth. The picturesque St. George’s Park Cricket Ground shall serve as the host of five matches at the home venue. Situated within the sight of the ocean, the ground is famous for its lively atmosphere.

Squad

JJ Smuts (Captain), Christiaan Jonker, Jason Roy (International Marquee), Marco Marais, Ben Duckett (Foreign Overseas), Heino Kuhn (Overseas Kolpak), Rudi Second, Chris Morris, Ryan McLaren. Carmi le Roux, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Dyllan Matthews (Rookie) and Imran Tahir (Protea Marquee)

Strengths

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants team has managed to cover almost all the necessary bases to be a top T20 team. In Imran Tahir, they possess an immensely experienced wily bowler who brings a lot of enthusiasm in the team as well. They have two phenomenal all-rounders in Chris Morris and Ryan McLaren who have been splendid for South Africa in the past.

The batting department will be spearheaded by Captain JJ Smuts. He will be accompanied by English internationals like Jason Roy and Ben Duckett. They also have Heino Kuhn and Christiaan Jonker who strengthen the batting order.

Weaknesses

The team lacks a South African batsman who has an enormous international experience behind him. With Jason Roy going away to play the T10 League, the Bay Giants will have to find someone who can replace him effectively. The absence of big names in the batting lineup may stall their success.

The Bay Giants will also rely heavily on Junior Dala who will spearhead the pace bowling department. While they boast of a good spinner and fine all-rounders, the lack of an established fast bowler may cause some trouble on the fast South African tracks.

Players to watch out for

Apart from the marquee players Imran Tahir and Jason Roy, here are three players to look out for in the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants squad.

#3 Junior Dala

Junior Dala impressed with his performance against India recently

2018 was the breakthrough year of the 28-year old right-arm medium pace bowler, Junior Dala. This year, Dala earned a spot in both the ODI and T20I teams of South Africa. The bowler also participated in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils as he was drafted in as a replacement for his injured compatriot Chris Morris.

Although Dala has played only five ODIs and two T20Is for South Africa, he has a lot of domestic cricket experience. In 55 T20 matches, he has snared 53 wickets with an economy of 8.20. With international experience behind, Dala will be hoping to step up in the new tournament.

