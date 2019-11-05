Jozi Stars: Team Analysis of the former champions of the Mzansi Super League

Jozi Stars: Champions of Mzansi Super League 2018

Mzansi Super League, the IPL variant of South Africa, kicked off in 2018 with 6 teams playing for the inaugural title. Jozi Stars eventually won the MSL 2018 T20 title defeating the table-toppers of the first season, Cape Town Blitz. Other four teams participating in the league are – Durban Heat, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans.

MSL is scheduled to start from 8th November and will conclude on 16th December. Jozi Stars are the hot favourites of this season as well apart from Cape Town Blitz. However, the captain of Jozi Stars in the first season, Dane Vilas, will play for Durban Heat. Let us find out what Jozi Stars have to offer in the second season of MSL T20 League, 2019.

Players of the Team

Every team has 16 players out of which there are two marquee players, one from the South African national team and the second, an overseas player.

13 draft players are selected beforehand and a wildcard entry is given to the top-performing player from the CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Marquee Players

South African bowling superstar, Kagiso Rabada, is the national marquee player whereas Chris Gayle is the international marquee player. However, he is leaving after the sixth match of JS and would be replaced by Shoaib Malik from Pakistan for the rest of the tournament.

Other Team Members

Batsmen - Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma

All-Rounders - Daniel Christian (Australia), Simon Harmer, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch and Delano Potgieter

Wicket-keeper Batsmen - Ryan Rickelton and Sinethemba Qeshile

Bowlers - Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams and Duanne Olivier

Wild Card Entry - Dane Paterson (Seamer)

Head Coach - Donovan Miller

Team Performance

Out of the 8 league matches in the first season, Jozi Stars won 5 matches to enter the knockout round. However, the eliminator match was abandoned due to rain and Jozi Stars reached the finals as they were second in the points table.

The final was played between Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars where CTB set a target of 113/7 in 20 overs which the Stars chased quite easily with 15 balls to spare and defeated the Blitz by 8 wickets.

Players to Look Out for in MSL 2019

Jozi Stars have a number of good players in the team which will not only enable them to live up to the expectations of fans but also make them a top contender of the title.

In the batting department, the likes of Gayle, Rickelton, Hendricks and Dussen have a formidable top order with Bavuma, Christian, Shoaib Malik in the middle order.

The bowling maestro and one of the best in international cricket, Rabada, will spearhead the pace attack with others such as Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson, who is the wild card entry for the team this season.

Shoaib Malik would not only provide strength to the team in the middle order but also would come handy with spin bowling in the match.

What to Expect?

Jozi Stars fans may get yet another opportunity to cheer for their team when it reaches in the knock-outs and if they are lucky enough and have a good game on the ground, they may lift up the title yet again.

MSL 2019 promises to be an action-packed event