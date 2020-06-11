Finnish Premier League 2020: 5 all-rounders you need in your Dream11 team

The Finnish Premier League brought cricket back to Europe after the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to cricket across the world.

We take a look at the 5 best all-rounders in the Finnish Premier League that could boost your Dream11 side.

Finnish Premier League 2020

All-rounders are an essential part of every team. Their ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes them effective at any given point in a match, allowing them to change the complexion of a match irrespective of whether their team is batting or bowling.

With the Finnish Premier League 2020 having started earlier this month, we look at some of the better all-rounders in the tournament. These five all-rounders could make all the difference to their teams, and to your Dream11 sides as well.

1. Nurul Huda

A member of Bengal Tigers CC, Nurul Huda played a vital role in his team’s first victory of the Finnish Premier League over Helsinki Gymkhana. In addition to his 21-ball 28, Huda also picked up two wickets while giving away only 11 runs in his four overs.

His contributions to the team go back to their first two matches in the tournament as well, having scored 22 in each of their first two games, in addition to a wicket while maintaining an economy rate of just over 4 an over. In fact, he scored 22 out of his team’s 35/8 while chasing Helsinki CC’s 59/1 in a rain-hit 5-over game.

Huda also has scored 50 runs for the Finland national team at an average of 25 while batting at a strike rate of over 150. In addition to that, he has also picked up 9 wickets at an average of 13.11 in 5 T20Is for his national side.

2. Ghulam Abbas Butt

Having played only one game in the Finnish Premier League 2020 so far, Ghulam Abbas Butt has managed to make quite the impression in his only game in the tournament so far, scoring 40 off just 20 balls against Bengal Tigers CC.

With the match being shortened to a 5-over game due to a rain delay, Butt’s innings helped propel his team to a very competitive 59/1 in their 5 overs that, in the end, proved to be a little too much for the Bengal Tigers.

He also picked up a wicket while giving away only 5 runs in his only over of the tournament so far. Butt could prove to be a valuable addition to both Helsinki CC in the Finnish Premier League, and your Dream11 team.

3. Ziaur Rehman

Although his team, Greater Helsinki CC, has not had the best of starts to their Finnish Premier League campaign, Ziaur Rehman has impressed with his opportunities in the tournament so far.

Rehman picked up the wicket of the dangerous looking Shoaib Qureshi for 39 off 24 balls and thus, restricting Empire CC to 148/5 when it could have been so much more.

The all-rounder also scored the first half-century of the tournament when he hit an unbeaten 55 against KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in what would be a losing effort at the end of the day. His impressive run in his team’s first two matches may only be a sign of things to come in the Finnish Premier League.

4. Atif Rasheed

Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti all-rounder Atif Rasheed got off to quite the start in the Finnish Premier League 2020 so far. He scored 41 in his team’s tournament opener against Helsinki Gymkhana. Rasheed, however, wasn’t as effective with the ball as he went wicketless. He gave away only 17 runs in his 3 overs, nonetheless.

Rasheed would fail with the bat in the game against Greater Helsinki, however, as he walked back to the pavilion after a second-ball duck. His bowling was a lot more impressive though, as he picked up 3 wickets for 18 runs in his allotted 4 overs.

Making the impression that he will succeed either with the bat or the ball in every match, Atif Rasheed comes across as an all-rounder that could enhance any Dream11 team, in addition to his own Finnish Premier League side.

5. Mahesh Tambe

Empire CC have gotten off to the best start that they could have hoped for early in the Finnish Premier League 2020, winning both their opening games in the tournament. An important part of their first win would be all-rounder Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe.

Tambe’s inspirational spell against Bengal Tigers CC saw him wreck through their middle order and completely derail the opposition’s chase. His 3 wickets saw the Tigers reduced to 101/7 in their pursuit of Empire’s 111.

Although his batting is not off to the best of starts so far in the tournament, there is plenty of time for Tambe to turn that around and make a real mark in the Finnish Premier League.