"Naam hai paaji Pujara, din me 5 baar puja karta hai aur wife ka naam bhi Puja hai"- 5 epic comments by Virat Kohli on his teammates

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the most successful players in cricket history. He has scored heaps of runs in all three formats while playing in different parts of the world.

Kohli has secured his place as one of the all-time greats in cricket history. He could not win an ICC event as captain, but Indian cricket underwent a major revolution during his captaincy tenure. Carrying forward the legacy of MS Dhoni, Virat tried his best to keep the dressing room atmosphere light and keep no gap between the youngsters and seniors.

In some of his candid interviews, Virat Kohli also made some hilarious comments about some of his teammates. Here's a list of five such comments.

#1 Virat Kohli's epic description of Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have had some memorable partnerships together for Team India (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have been teammates for quite some time. Both have batted together for India in Test cricket on multiple occasions, and they know each other pretty well off the field as well.

During an appearance on Comedy Nights with Kapil, Virat was asked which Indian player runs away from the girls. Taking Cheteshwar Pujara's name, Virat replied:

"Cheteshwar Pujara. Bohot hi focused. Ussey sharif ladka mene aaj tak nahi dekha. Naam hai paaji Pujara, din me 5 baar puja karta hai aur wife ka naam bhi Puja hai." (He is very focused. I have not seen a guy like him. His name is Pujara, he does Puja five times in a day and his wife's name is also Puja)

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have been teammates since their U-19 days (Image: Getty)

Ravindra Jadeja won the ICC U-19 World Cup 2008 playing under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. They have played a lot of cricket together for the senior Indian side as well. Sharing how Jadeja often tells some unbelievable tales to his teammates, Kohli commented on Comedy Nights with Kapil:

"Jamnagar me rehta hai woh. Ussey Jamnagar ki koi baat karlo. Woh Kehta Hai Ki Jamnagar mai 2 building hai. Har saal ek chaawal ke size jitna paas aati jaa rahi hai. Agar aapas mai mil gayi to duniya khatam ho jayegi. Dekhlo kis level ka feku hai." (He is from Jamnagar, and he once told us that there are two buildings who are coming closer to each other. He said the world will end when these two buildings collide)

#3 Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are two of the best players in the Indian squad right now (Image: Getty)

During a chat with Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast With Champions, Virat Kohli once spilled a secret about Hardik Pandya's iPod. Explaining how Hardik used to listen to English songs without understanding the lyrics, Virat said:

“Hardik Pandya ke paas iPod hai, usme saare English gaane hai. Usko ek gaane ke paach words bhee nahee aate. Usko bas beat chaahiye aur who bas hilta rehtaa hai. (Hardik Pandya has an iPod and he only has English songs. He does not even know five words from any song. All he needs is a beat and he starts to groove)”

#4 Parthiv Patel

Madhuchhanda @madhu27 Kapil Sharma-Team India me kiske pet me baat nahi pachti? Virat Kohli - Parthiv Patel Kapil Sharma-Team India me kiske pet me baat nahi pachti? Virat Kohli - Parthiv Patel

During his appearance on Comedy Nights with Kapil, Virat was asked to name a cricketer who cannot keep a secret. Virat answered:

"Parthiv Patel. Baat pachne ki jagah hi nai hai. Itna sa toh hai." (He is so short. Where will he store secrets?)

#5 Rohit Sharma

On the same show, Virat was asked which Indian player loves to sleep the most. He took Rohit Sharma's name and said:

"Sabse uncomfortable jagah hogi, waha par bhi so jaayega woh. Itna sote hue maine kisi ko nai dekha. Time pe sota hai to bhi late uthta hai woh. Late sota hai toh late uthta hi hai, time pe bhi soye to bhi late uthta hai." (He can sleep even in the most uncomfortable place. Even if he sleeps on time, he will wake up late)

During the same chat, Virat also revealed that Mohammed Shami is the laziest cricketer in the team, while Ishant Sharma craves for food the most.

