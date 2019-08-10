Nadeem's fifer in vain as West Indies A ensure stalemate in ultimate Test

Ecstatic India A players after clinching yet another series win. (Photo Courtesy: Mayank Agrawal)

Shahbaz Nadeem's magnificent five-wicket haul was to no avail in the second innings of the final Test as West Indies A pro­duced a re­silient dis­play to frus­trate In­dia A, valiantly negotiating an anticipated defeat.

Resuming the conclusive day at the Bri­an Lara Sta­di­um on 37 with­out loss in pur­suit of a daunting 373 for vic­to­ry, the hosts notched up a remarkable batting display to culminate at 314 for six- courtesy left-hand­ed Jeremy Solozan's resolute 92.

Nadeem drew first blood for the visitors as opener Montcin Hodge (25) departed early in the morning, lobbing a gentle catch to the waiting Hanuma Vihari in the slip cordon.

Flamboyant middle-order batsman Bran­don King strung a valuable partnership with the southpaw to craft a refreshing 77 before eventually perishing to the talented left-arm spinner immediately after the stroke of lunch, having his furniture disturbed.

Shahbaz Nadeem impressed with figures of 103-5

Un­beat­en on 34 at tea with West In­dies on 242 for three, lanky Sunil Am­bris chipped in with a defining 69, ensuring that Indian bowlers continued to toil as West In­dies A bat­ted in flourishing part­ner­ships through­out to de­ny In­dia a tyrannizing clean sweep.

Though hopes of a likely result were quashed considering the spirited Windies batting performance, Nadeem continued to impress as Solozano, nearing a hundred, chopped on to an incoming delivery.

He further scalped Jer­maine Black­wood cheaply for eight forcing a LBW on a for­ward de­fen­sive stroke. Captain Jah­mar Hamil­ton facilitated Nadeem's progression to a richly deserved fifer, clean bowled for eight by the Jharkhand lad.

Albeit a no-result, India A clinch the unofficial Test series 2-0, concluding an immensely successful tour to the Caribbean thrashing West Indies to dust across formats. The champion squad will return to their homeland with a whole bunch of positives, presumably Shubman Gill being the eminent, who bounced back strongly from a first innings duck to compile a glorious double century.

Brief scores

IN­DIA A: 201 (Wrid­dhi­man Sa­ha 62, Hanu­ma Vi­hari 55, Mayank Agar­w­al 33, Shiv­am Dube 26; Chemar Hold­er 3-47, Akim Fras­er 3-53, Yan­nic Cari­ah 2-45) and 365 for four dec. (Shub­man Gill 204 not out, Hanu­ma Vi­hari 118 not out; Chemar Hold­er 2-88)

WEST IN­DIES A: 194 (Je­re­my Solozano 69 not out, Sunil Am­bris 43, Jer­maine Black­wood 22; Kr­ish­nap­pa Gowtham 6-67, Umesh Ya­dav 2-29) and 314 for six (Je­re­my Solozano 92, Nicholas King 77, Sunil Am­bris 69, Montcin Hodge 25; Shah­baz Nadeem 5-103)