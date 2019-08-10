Nadeem's fifer in vain as West Indies A ensure stalemate in ultimate Test
Shahbaz Nadeem's magnificent five-wicket haul was to no avail in the second innings of the final Test as West Indies A produced a resilient display to frustrate India A, valiantly negotiating an anticipated defeat.
Resuming the conclusive day at the Brian Lara Stadium on 37 without loss in pursuit of a daunting 373 for victory, the hosts notched up a remarkable batting display to culminate at 314 for six- courtesy left-handed Jeremy Solozan's resolute 92.
Nadeem drew first blood for the visitors as opener Montcin Hodge (25) departed early in the morning, lobbing a gentle catch to the waiting Hanuma Vihari in the slip cordon.
Flamboyant middle-order batsman Brandon King strung a valuable partnership with the southpaw to craft a refreshing 77 before eventually perishing to the talented left-arm spinner immediately after the stroke of lunch, having his furniture disturbed.
Unbeaten on 34 at tea with West Indies on 242 for three, lanky Sunil Ambris chipped in with a defining 69, ensuring that Indian bowlers continued to toil as West Indies A batted in flourishing partnerships throughout to deny India a tyrannizing clean sweep.
Though hopes of a likely result were quashed considering the spirited Windies batting performance, Nadeem continued to impress as Solozano, nearing a hundred, chopped on to an incoming delivery.
He further scalped Jermaine Blackwood cheaply for eight forcing a LBW on a forward defensive stroke. Captain Jahmar Hamilton facilitated Nadeem's progression to a richly deserved fifer, clean bowled for eight by the Jharkhand lad.
Albeit a no-result, India A clinch the unofficial Test series 2-0, concluding an immensely successful tour to the Caribbean thrashing West Indies to dust across formats. The champion squad will return to their homeland with a whole bunch of positives, presumably Shubman Gill being the eminent, who bounced back strongly from a first innings duck to compile a glorious double century.
Brief scores
INDIA A: 201 (Wriddhiman Saha 62, Hanuma Vihari 55, Mayank Agarwal 33, Shivam Dube 26; Chemar Holder 3-47, Akim Fraser 3-53, Yannic Cariah 2-45) and 365 for four dec. (Shubman Gill 204 not out, Hanuma Vihari 118 not out; Chemar Holder 2-88)
WEST INDIES A: 194 (Jeremy Solozano 69 not out, Sunil Ambris 43, Jermaine Blackwood 22; Krishnappa Gowtham 6-67, Umesh Yadav 2-29) and 314 for six (Jeremy Solozano 92, Nicholas King 77, Sunil Ambris 69, Montcin Hodge 25; Shahbaz Nadeem 5-103)