NAM vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 3, 2024

Namibia (NAM) will square off against Oman (OMN) in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3. The Kensington Oval in Barbados will be the host venue.

Namibia recently toured Oman for a five-match T20I series. After winning the first T20I, they suffered two back-to-back losses but eventually bounced back in the following games, sealing the series by 3-2.

Namibia have played a total of six T20Is against Oman, winning four. Thus, they will be keen to maintain their dominance in the upcoming game at Barbados.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming NAM vs OMN Dream11 match.

#3 Khalid Kail (OMN) - 7.5 credits

Khalid Kail of Oman (Credits: FB / Oman Cricket)

Khalid Kail is a right-handed middle-order batter from Oman. He has scored 228 runs in 13 T20Is at a decent average of 32.57. His records also include two half-centuries.

Khalid has the potential to score good runs in the middle overs and assist his side in setting a good total. Thus, Khalid will be a wise differential pick in your NAM vs OMN Dream11 teams.

#2 Jean-Pierre Kotze (NAM) - 7.5 credits

Jean-Pierre Kotze of Namibia (Credits: X / kotze_jp32)

JP Kotze bats at number four or five in Namibia's batting order. He has been in good touch with the bat recently, scoring 198 runs in the last five T20s at an average of 39.6

Kotze was the top-scorer in the recent five-match T20I series against Oman. He scored 160 runs in five innings with one fifty and one forty-plus knock.

#1 Fayyaz Butt (OMN) - 7.0 credits

Fayyaz Butt of Oman (Credits: X / ACCMedia1)

Fayyaz Butt is a right-arm pacer from Oman who bowls in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. He has secured 45 wickets in 43 T20Is at an impressive economy of 7.77.

Fayyaz was the leading wicket-taker in the most recent T20I series against Namibia, capturing seven wickets in five innings. He will be looking forward to putting up a similar show in the upcoming NAM vs OMN Dream11 match.

