NAM vs OMN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Namibia vs Oman 2024 T20 World Cup match

Namibia will take on Oman in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, June 3. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST and 8:30 PM local time.

Namibia had made a genuine impact in their previous two appearances in the T20 World Cup and would be keen to build on the same. In 2021, they qualified for the Super 12s by hammering Netherlands and Ireland in the group stage. They did not progress to the Super 12 in 2022, but did register a famous win against Sri Lanka.

Oman are also featuring in their third T20 World Cup. They made it to the final of the ACC Premier Cup, where they went down to the UAE. Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Their previous appearance in the tournament was back in 2016. Oman have a new captain, Aqib Ilyas, who has replaced the experienced Zeeshan Maqsood.

Trending

Namibia vs Oman head-to-head record in T20s

Namibia and Oman have clashed six times in the T20I format, with the former winning four matches and the latter two.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played: 6

Matches won by Namibia: 4

Matches won by Oman: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Namibia vs Oman head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Namibia and Oman have never met in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start in the competition, given the tougher challenges ahead.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Namibia: N/A

Matches won by Oman: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 Namibia vs Oman T20I matches

The two teams met in a five-match T20I series at Al Amarat in April 2024, with Namibia clinching the series 3-2.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between Namibia and Oman

Namibia (212/3) beat Oman (150) by 62 runs, Apr 7, 2024

Namibia (164/4) beat Oman (140/9) by 24 runs, Apr 5, 2024

Oman (104/2) beat Namibia (101/8) by 8 wickets, Apr 4, 2024

Oman (137/7) beat Namibia (131/9) by 6 runs, Apr 2, 2024

Namibia (114/6) beat Oman (109/9) by 4 wickets, Apr 1, 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback