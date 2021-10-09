NAM vs PNG Prediction: Who will win UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, Match 7?

PNG and Namibia will lock horns in Match No. 7 of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 on Sunday, October 10, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, have struggled irrespective of the format they have played in. Scotland beat them by eight wickets in their previous game on October 8. After electing to bat first, PNG racked up a formidable score of 154 for five in 20 overs.

Skipper Vala held the fort for PNG, scoring 55 runs off 43 balls with the help of eight fours. He opened the batting and was there in the middle until the 16th over. Vala got apt support from Sese Bau, who made an unbeaten 26-ball 38 at a strike rate of 146.15. Norman Vanua’s seven-ball 14 took PNG past the 150-run mark.

In the run-chase, George Munsey’s 33-ball 55 pushed PNG on the backfoot right from the word go. In the end, Scotland tracked down the target in 17.5 overs.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, on the other hand, have looked at their best so far. After beating the UAE by 17 runs, they defeated Scotland by five wickets on Saturday. Bowling first, Namibia restricted Scotland to an under-par score of 137 for eight.

Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese and Jan Frylinck picked up two wickets apiece. In the run-chase, Stephan Baard took Namibia off to a decent start, scoring 39 runs off 41 balls. Thereafter, Craig Williams’ 37-ball 50, laced with seven fours and two sixes, took Namibia home.

Can Namibia get past PNG in the next game?

ACT v Papua New Guinea

Namibia have put in strong performances thus far in the tournament. They haven’t put a foot wrong as they won both their games with relative ease. PNG, on the contrary, are in disastrous form.

Also Read

If Namibia can remove Assad Vala early, they may even run through the opposition. Namibia will go into the upcoming contest as the firm favorites. PNG can’t afford to be complacent against them.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee