NAM vs SCO: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 21 of T20 World Cup 2021

After a big defeat against Afghanistan, Scotland will take on Namibia in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 round. The Scots suffered a 130-run loss against the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit in their previous game. None of the Scottish players could get their innings going.

Meanwhile, Namibia are yet to play their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 round. The African side surprised fans by qualifying for the Super 12. Namibia registered wins over Ireland and the Netherlands to make it to the second round of the mega event.

Namibia look forward to continuing their winning momentum at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow. Before their first Super 12 game, here are their head-to-head stats against Scotland.

NAM vs SCO head-to-head stats

Namibia lead the head-to-head record against Scotland by 2-0. The two teams have faced off only twice in the shortest format of the game, with the Namibian side emerging victorious on both occasions.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia and Scotland battled during the UAE Summer T20 Bash, where Namibia won by five wickets. Craig Williams won the Player of the Match award for his 37-ball 50.

NAM vs SCO: Numbers you need to know before Match 21 of T20 World Cup 2021

Richard Berrington is the leading run-getter in T20I matches between Scotland and Namibia. The Scottish player has scored 84 runs in two innings.

Craig Williams has scored the highest runs for Namibia in T20I games against Scotland. The 37-year-old has scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 114.08.

Jan Frylinck is the leading wicket-taker in T20I matches between Namibia and Scotland. The Namibian pacer has accounted for four wickets in two matches.

Mark Watt and Josh Davey have taken three wickets each for Scotland in the two T20Is against Namibia. They will be keen to continue their good form tomorrow.

