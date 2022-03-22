Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details 

Namibia A and Ireland Wolves are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday, March 23. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Namibia A, led by JJ Smit, made an impressive start to their campaign after winning the opening match by two runs (D/L Method). After electing to field first, their bowlers did an excellent job as the Wolves were bowled out for a meager score of 90 in 16.5 overs.

Opener Murray Commins top-scored for the Wolves with 29 off 22. Curtis Campher also made a quickfire 18-ball 22, but apart from the duo, the others struggled. Ben Shikongo and Pikky Ya France were the picks of the Namibia A bowlers with three wickets apiece.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton also accounted for two scalps. Mauritius Ngupita and Tangeni Lungameni picked up one wicket apiece. Namibia A made a terrible start to their run-chase as they were reduced to eight for three within 2.4 overs.

Lo-handre Louwrens, Jan Balt and Loftie-Eaton perished in the single digits. Shaun Fouche smashed one six before getting out to Campher. Karl Birkenstock’s unbeaten 13-ball 16 made sure Namibia A went over the Duckworth-Lewis par score.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Details:

Match: Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 2nd T20 Match, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 2022

Date and Time: March 23rd 2022, Wednesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue isn’t expected to be a belter. Bowlers are most likely to make hay. There will be a lot on offer for the pacers and spinners. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Probable XIs

Namibia A

Probable XI

Lo-handre Louwrens, Jan Balt, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit (C), Dylan Leicher, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

Ireland Wolves

Probable XI

Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Curtis Campher, Stephan Doheny, Neil Rock (C & WK), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Peter Chase, Ben White

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Prediction

The Wolves didn’t look up to the mark in the first game, especially in the batting department. The Namibia A bowlers looked in fairly good form. Namibia A are firm favorites to win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Namibia A to win this encounter.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

