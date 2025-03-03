Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Namibia will host Canada and the Netherlands in a tri-series, starting on Wednesday, March 5. The series will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, and it is the 10th round of the tournament. The tournament will act as the qualifier for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

All teams will face the other two teams twice in the series. A total of six matches are scheduled to take place in the series. All the matches will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The last match of the series will be played on Saturday, March 15.

Namibia earlier played against Oman and the USA in the tri-series of the ICC CWC League Two tournament. They won only one of their four encounters, ending last in the table.

Following the conclusion of this series, Namibia and Canada will feature in a five-match T20I series. The first match of the T20I series will be played on Tuesday, March 18.

On that note, let’s look at the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and full squads for the Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025:

Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST) details

Wednesday, March 5

Match 1 - Netherlands vs Canada, 1:00 PM

Friday, March 7

Match 2 - Namibia vs Netherlands, 1:00 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 3 - Namibia vs Canada, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 4 - Canada vs Netherlands, 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 13

Match 5 - Netherlands vs Namibia, 1:00 PM

Saturday, March 15

Match 6 - Canada vs Namibia, 1:00 PM

Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025 on the website and application of FanCode. Unfortunately, the tournament's live telecast is not available on any network in India.

Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025: Full squads

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Shreyas Movva (wk), Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Gurbaz Bajwa, Kaleem Sana, Parveen Kumar, Saad Bin Zafar

Namibia

JP Kotze, Jack Brassell, G.Janse van Rensburg, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Shaun Fauche, PD Blignaut, JC Balt, Malan Kruger, Jan Izak de Villiers, Zacheo van Vuuren, Handre Klazinga, Junior Kariata, Addo Itta, Tangeni Lumgameni, Simon Shikongo

