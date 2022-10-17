Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 5

Namibia will take on the Netherlands in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. This is a Group A fixture and it will be played at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. It is going to be an exciting contest as both sides have won their respective opening fixtures.

Namibia faced Sri Lanka in their opening contest and stunned them with an upset win. It was a big moment in their cricket history.

After being asked to bat first, Namibia posted 163 on the board, losing seven wickets. Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31*) played brilliant knocks which powered them to a competitive total of 163/7.

The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Lankan side for just108 to win the game by 55 runs. They will be riding high with confidence after that win and will look to repeat their performance against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The Dutch side, on the other hand, also got off to a winning start in their T20 World Cup campaign. They faced United Arab Emirates on Sunday and beat them in a nail-biting contest.

The Dutch bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the United Arab Emirates to 111/8, with Bas de Leede finishing with three wickets. The game went down to the wire and the Netherlands’ batters held their nerves to get across the line in the last over with three wickets in hand. The Dutch side will be looking for a more assertive win.

Namibia vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Netherlands, Match 5, Group A, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, Tuesday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at Simonds Stadium is a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers will get some extra zip off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. The long boundary at this venue makes scoring tough for the batters and we expect the teams to bat first on winning the toss.

Namibia vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Geelong is expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Namibia

Namibia created an upset by beating Sri Lanka in their opening fixture and expect them to go ahead with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands

The Dutch side held its nerves to beat the United Arab Emirates Women in their first game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Namibia vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Namibia vs Netherlands where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

