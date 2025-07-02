Namibia vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The South Africa Women’s Emerging Academy team will tour Namibia to play seven white-ball matches between July 2 and 12, at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek. The tour includes four T20 matches and five one-day encounters.

Ad

The series will serve as a testing ground for Namibia ahead of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, scheduled to be held between August and September this year.

Namibia head coach Francois van der Merwe expressed his excitement at facing South Africa. He believes the series will help his players develop skills across all departments.

“The Capricorn Eagles are very excited to test their skill development in all departments of the game against a very strong South Africa Emerging Academy team.

Ad

Trending

“The aim of the series is to gain important game time for the Capricorn Eagles ahead of the upcoming Africa T20 World Cup Qualifiers at the end of August, which Cricket Namibia will host at their new world-class facility. I would like to see consistency in our execution with both bat and ball during the SA Emerging Academy series,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

Ad

CSA Head of High Performance Grant van Velden, on the other hand, said the South Africa Women’s Emerging Tour will help provide the youngsters some crucial international exposure before graduating to the next level.

“The Namibia tour reflects our commitment to holistic player development. These tours are crucial in providing our emerging players with consistent international exposure, which is essential for their transition to the senior level," said in a press release ahead of the series.

Ad

Namibia hosted Uganda Women in a six-match T20I series earlier this year. The trophy was shared between the two nations after both teams won three matches apiece.

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, July 2

1st T20: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Women’s Academy, 5:30pm

Ad

Thursday, July 3

2nd T20: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Women’s Academy, 5:30pm

Saturday, July 5

3rd T20: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Women’s Academy, 5:30pm

Sunday, July 6

4th T20: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Women’s Academy, 5:30pm

Tuesday, July 8

1st One Day: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Women’s Academy, 1:30pm

Thursday, July 10

2nd One Day: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Women’s Academy, 1:30pm

Saturday, July 12

3rd One Day: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Women’s Academy, 1:30pm

Ad

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All matches of the T20 and One Day series between the two teams won't be telecast or live-streamed in India.

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full squads

Namibia

Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green, Edelle Van Zyl, Yasmeen Khan, Mekelaye Mwatile, Mezerly Gorases, Arrasta Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Eveleen Kejarukua, Naomi Benjamin, Saima Tuhadeleni, Bianca Manuel and Leigh-Marie Visser.

Ad

South Africa Women Emerging Academy

Alex Candler, Kgomotso Rapoo, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-Mari Marx, Gandhi Jafta, Kayla Reyneke, Leah Jones, Simone Lourens, Luyanda Nzuza, Oluhle Siyo, Monalisa Legodi, Caitlyn Wyngaard, Jenna Evans, Verunissa Reddy and Nichole de Klerk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️