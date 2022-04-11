Namibia vs Uganda, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The two-match ODI series between Namibia and Uganda will kick off on April 12, following the conclusion of the T20I series. Both games of the series will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

The T20I series was a hard-fought one. After losing the first T20I by eight wickets, Uganda bounced back to level the series with a seven-wicket win. In the decider, the Namibians proved to be too strong for Uganda as they won the game by 52 runs to seal the series by a 2-1 margin.

After being asked to bat first, the Namibian side scored 185 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over Uganda on 133 that sealed a comprehensive win for Namibia.

Uganda need to fire in unison to challenge the upbeat Namibian side in the ODI series. The hosts have looked good in the recently concluded T20I series and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 1st ODI, Uganda tour of Namibia, 2022

Date and Time: April 12th 2022, Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface as they often tend to miss their mark.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 10 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable XIs

Namibia

JJ Smit scored 71 in the third T20I to help his side post 185 on the board. He then registered astonishing figures of 6/10 in his four overs to help his side knock over Uganda on 133.

Probable XI

Stephan Baard, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Uganda

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate against the Namibian side in their last match. Simon Ssesazi scored 58 but lacked support from the other batters.

Probable XI

Arnold Otwani, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

Namibia vs Uganda Match Prediction

Namibia were brilliant in the T20I series decider and gave Uganda no chance to settle into the match. Uganda need to be at their absolute best to kick off the ODI series on a positive note.

Namibia have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to win the first ODI on Tuesday.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

Namibia vs Uganda telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

