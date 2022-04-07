Namibia vs Uganda, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia are all set to host Uganda for a limited-overs series. The five-match T20I series will be followed by a two-match ODI series. All games are set to be hosted by United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

The five-match T20I series is set to kick off on April 8. The upcoming tour is similar to last year’s tour when Uganda were whitewashed by the Namibian side, who went on to win the T20I series. The Uganda side will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the upcoming few days.

Namibia's recent assignment was against Ireland Wolves. They beat them in a T20I series by a 2-1 margin. The one-day series was drawn 2-2.

Gerhard Erasmus will continue to lead the Namibian side and he will be looking to carry forward the form in the T20I series against Uganda.

Uganda, on the other hand, haven’t had much game time in recent times. They will be returning to international action through the upcoming T20I series and will be hoping to kick start the series on a positive note. Brian Masaba has been handed the responsibility of leading the side, with Deusdedit Muhumuza being named as his deputy.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 1st T20I, Uganda tour of Namibia, 2022

Date and Time: April 8th 2022, Friday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch at United Cricket Club Ground is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Friday. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 12 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable XIs

Namibia

Probable XI

Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Gerhard Williams (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher

Uganda

Probable XI

Brian Masaba (c), Deusdedit Muhumuza, Fred Achelam (wk), Richard Agamiire, Frank Akankwasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa

Namibia vs Uganda Match Prediction

The T20I series between Namibia and Uganda kicks off on April 8. Last time these two sides met, Namibia beat Uganda comprehensively and will be looking to repeat their performances in the upcoming series. Uganda need to be at their best to challenge the Namibian side.

Namibia look strong on paper and are expected to beat Uganda on Friday.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

Namibia vs Uganda telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

