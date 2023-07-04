Namibia vs Uganda, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia are set to take on Uganda in the first T20I at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Namibia's recent performance has been a mixed bag. Last month, they engaged in an unofficial five-match ODI series against Karnataka, which ended in a 3-2 defeat for Namibia. However, they managed to salvage some pride by winning the last game against Karnataka by five wickets. All eyes will be on their skipper, Gerhard Erasmus, as he leads the team's charge and looks to inspire his teammates.

This tour holds great importance for Uganda as they aim to perform well and climb up the rankings. Their recent victory in the final of the Africa Continental Cup against Kenya has provided them with a boost in confidence. It was a nail-biting encounter, with Uganda emerging victorious by just one run.

Uganda will be eager to carry that momentum into this series and make a strong statement against Namibia.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 1st T20I

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek is expected to offer a balanced surface, assisting both the batters and the bowlers. With a fair amount of runs on offer, the batters will be looking to take advantage, while the bowlers will seek to exploit any hint of movement or variation.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Report

The temperature is set to be around 24°C, with no precipitation in sight. The humidity stands at a comfortable 20%, and the wind is gentle at 10 km/h. It will be a sunny day, ensuring uninterrupted play and allowing the players to showcase their skills without any hindrance.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable Xl

Namibia

Probable Xl

Nikolaas Davin, Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Uganda

Probable Xl

Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Pascal Murungi, Brian Masaba(c), Kenneth Waiswa, Cyrus Kakuru(w), Robinson Obuya, Bilal Hassan, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

Namibia vs Uganda Prediction

Namibia enters the match as the favorite being the host nation. They have a more experienced squad with some quality match-winners. However, Uganda should not be underestimated, considering their recent victory and the momentum they carry. They have the potential to pose a tough challenge for Namibia and can certainly make their presence felt in this contest.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match

Namibia vs Uganda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

