Namibia vs Uganda, 1st Unofficial ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

After a one-sided T20I series, Namibia and Uganda are all set to square off in the first of the two-match unofficial ODI series between both teams. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will be hosting this clash on Tuesday (July 11).

After dominating the T20I series, the hosts will be looking to start the ODI series on a winning note. The onus will be once again on Gerhard Erasmus to deliver with both and ball. The Namibian skipper ended up being the leading run scorer and the leading wicket-taker during the T20I series.

Uganda, on the other hand, will be looking for some redemption in the upcoming series after being thrashed 4-0 in the shortest format of the game. Dinesh Nakrani was the lone warrior for the team in the T20I series, as he delivered with both bat and ball.

He will be looking for more contributions from the other players if they wish to take down a strong Namibian side.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 1st unofficial ODI.

Date and Time: July 11, 2023, 1:00 pm IST.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

A high scoring encounter awaits both teams as the pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek for this game is expected to be a batting friendly surface. The batters can trust the pace and bounce of the pitch right from the start, while the bowlers need to be very precise with their lines and lengths.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Windhoek will be ideal for a game of cricket on Tuesday. The temperatures are expected to range between zero to 16 degrees celsius.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable XIs

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brussell.

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Ronald Lutaaya, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Pascal Murungi, Frank Nsubuga

Namibia vs Uganda Match Prediction

The home team will be high on confidence after securing a clean sweep in the T20I series. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side will start as clear favourites to dominate the visitors in both departments and get off to a winning start in the ODI series.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs Uganda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

