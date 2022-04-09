Namibia vs Uganda, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Namibia and Uganda will be played on Sunday, April 10, at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The series is level at 1-1, so it's winner to take it all on Sunday.

After losing the first game of the series, Uganda bounced back to level the series. Electing to bowl first, Uganda allowed Namibia to post 177 on the board, thanks to a scintillating century from their captain Gerhard Erasmus.

Erasmus smashed a brilliant 100* off 47 deliveries as his side posted 177-4. He picked up two wickets, but the other bowlers failed to come to the party.

Uganda batters were up to the task as Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani scored fifties to help them chase down the total with seven wickets and one delivery to spare.

Riazat Ali Shah picked up two wickets for Uganda. An unbeaten partnership between Shah (57* off 43 deliveries) and Dinesh Nakrani (77* off 39 deliveries) then helped them get across the line.

Namibia failed to continue their winning momentum in the second game, though. After an intense battle between bat and ball in the first two games of the series, expect another cracking contest in the decider.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 3rd T20I, Uganda tour of Namibia, 2022.

Date and Time: April 10th 2022, Sunday; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground is a belter of a track. Bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface m. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on Sunday. The temperature is expected to range between 9 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Namibia

Stephan Baard, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

Match Prediction

The T20I series is level at 1-1 after two exciting games. It could all come down to who handlws the crunch situations better on Sunday.

Namibia look like a settled unit than Uganda, so expect them to come win the third T20I.

Prediction: Namibia to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

