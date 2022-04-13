×
Create
Notifications

Namibia vs Uganda ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Scotland vs Namibia - ICC Men&#039;s T20 World Cup 2021
Scotland vs Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 13, 2022 02:35 AM IST
Preview

After defeating Uganda in the T20I series 2-1, Namibia will be eager to take on their counterparts in a two-match ODI series starting on April 12, Tuesday, at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Gerhard Erasmus will continue to lead Namibia, while Brian Masaba will captain Uganda. Both teams will be eager to start the series on a high note and draw first blood with a win.

Also Read | Qatar T10 Ramadan Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details.

Namibia vs Uganda ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 12, Tuesday

1st ODI: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia, 1:00 PM.

April 13, Wednesday

2nd ODI: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia, 1:00 PM.

Namibia vs Uganda ODI Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream both the One Day International games between Uganda and Namibia for fans in India. Fans will have to purchase a pass to watch the games, though.

Namibia vs Uganda ODI Series 2022: Full Squads

Namibia

Scotland vs Namibia - ICC Men&#039;s T20 World Cup 2021
Scotland vs Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Tangeni Lungameni, JP Kotze, Mauritius Ngupita, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Michau du Preez, Dewald Nell, Divan La Cock, Shaun Fouche and Ruben Trumpelmann.

Uganda

Uganda Cricket Team Players - Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket
Uganda Cricket Team Players - Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket

Brian Masaba (c), Deusdedit Muhumuza (vc), Fred Achelam (wk), Richard Agamiire, Frank Akankwasa, Emmanuel Hasahya, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Arnold Otwani (wk), Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read | Mizoram T20 League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी