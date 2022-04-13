Namibia vs Uganda ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After defeating Uganda in the T20I series 2-1, Namibia will be eager to take on their counterparts in a two-match ODI series starting on April 12, Tuesday, at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Gerhard Erasmus will continue to lead Namibia, while Brian Masaba will captain Uganda. Both teams will be eager to start the series on a high note and draw first blood with a win.

Namibia vs Uganda ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 12, Tuesday

1st ODI: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia, 1:00 PM.

April 13, Wednesday

2nd ODI: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia, 1:00 PM.

Namibia vs Uganda ODI Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream both the One Day International games between Uganda and Namibia for fans in India. Fans will have to purchase a pass to watch the games, though.

Namibia vs Uganda ODI Series 2022: Full Squads

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Tangeni Lungameni, JP Kotze, Mauritius Ngupita, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Michau du Preez, Dewald Nell, Divan La Cock, Shaun Fouche and Ruben Trumpelmann.

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Deusdedit Muhumuza (vc), Fred Achelam (wk), Richard Agamiire, Frank Akankwasa, Emmanuel Hasahya, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Arnold Otwani (wk), Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa.

