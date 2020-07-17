Naseem Shah names Rohit Sharma as only Indian in dream hat-trick

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah spelled out what his dream hat-trick would look like, and it included an Indian great – Rohit Sharma. Naseem Shah is one of the brightest fast bowling prospects to have come out of Pakistan in recent years and impressed everyone with his pace in his debut series against Australia Down Under last year.

The 17-year-old tearaway revealed that his dream hat-trick would be dismissing Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, and Joe Root.

“Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me,” Naseem Shah told Cricingif as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

Naseem Shah is yet to play in an ODI but made an impressive start in his fledgling Test career. In February this year against Bangladesh, Naseem Shah became the youngest pace bowler to pick up a hat-trick in a Test match at the age of 16 years and 359 days.

In four games, Naseem Shah has 13 wickets including an impressive 5/31 against Sri Lanka at Karachi.

Naseem Shah is the second-youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket and the youngest pacer to do so in Test history. The young speedster was initially picked to be part of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup squad but was withdrawn from the team after his impressive performances at the Test level.

Although he is yet to play a match against arch-rivals India, Naseem Shah has had the privilege of bowling to former Australian captain Steve Smith.

“Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form,” the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-born paceman said.

Naseem Shah might bowl to Joe Root in August

Advertisement

Naseem Shah is currently in England for Pakistan’s upcoming Test and T20I series. While he might have to wait a while to get a chance to bowl to Rohit Sharma or any other Indian batsman, he will get a chance to ruffle England’s Joe Root when the first Test begins in Manchester on August 5.

The Pakistan squad began training in Worcester before moving to Derby ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.

"The idea is to have a reduced domestic season at less venues to limit the travel and moving about off players, coaches and officials," a PCB source said.