Nasser Hussain believes MS Dhoni can take a call on retirement whenever he wants

MS Dhoni last featured for India during the 2019 World Cup.

The former England captain also claims that Dhoni still has a lot to offer for Indian cricket.

Former England captain, Nasser Hussain believes that MS Dhoni should not be pushed into retirement and the 2011 World Cup-winning captain should pick his time to retire.

Speaking on the Cricket Connected show, Hussain claimed that the former India skipper has a lot of game time left in him and is someone filled with a whole lot of talent.

"MS Dhoni has a huge amount to offer for Indian cricket. He's got it wrong only on a few occasions. In general, MS Dhoni is a great talent," Hussain said.

Notably, MS Dhoni was last in action during India's 2019 World Cup campaign, where the Men in Blue bowed out in the semifinals after losing to New Zealand. Most recently, Dhoni turned up for the Chennai Super Kings' practice session before it was called off due to the coronavirus threat.

Addressing the calls made by several fans and pundits for Dhoni to bring the curtains down on his career, Hussain asserted that only the 38-year-old wicketkeeper is the right person to take the final decision on retirement.

"Be careful what you wish for. Once Dhoni is gone, there is not getting him again. There are some legends of the game. They are a once in a generation cricketer, don't push him (Dhoni) into retirement too early. Only Dhoni knows his mental state," he added.