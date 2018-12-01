Nathan McCullum quashes death reports with a post on Twitter

Nathan McCullum (left) found himself in an unwanted rumour today

What's the story?

The rumour mill in the social media was filled with reports stating that former New Zealand all-rounder Nathan McCullum had passed away due to health complications. However, a few hours later, McCullum himself came out on Twitter in style to deny the reports.

To quash the rumours of the reports of the same, the 38-year-old tweeted on his official Twitter handle by saying, "I am alive and kicking more than ever before. Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all."

The background

Nathan McCullum is the elder brother of swashbuckling batsman Brendon McCullum and was part of the Kiwis for close to a decade since 2007. He has featured in 84 ODIs and 63 T20Is and has been part of multiple T20 tournaments around the globe.

The right-handed all-rounder who had retired from all formats of the game in 2016 was abruptly on the social media rumours today for hoax death reports. Perhaps, many people including the current cricketers were worried by the outbreak of this unexpected news.

The details

Nathan McCullum was in the middle of a friendly gathering on a Saturday evening when he realized that a hoax report has been circulating in the social media. The former Kiwi player was quick to take to Twitter to put an end to falsified news.

The former cricketer has more than 45 thousand followers on his Twitter account with 1149 tweets till date. Surprisingly, the last tweet was close to two months ago on 5th of October. This unnatural Twitter activity given his strong presence otherwise added to people's belief that news was true about McCullum.

McCullum stated that he was astonished about the origin of this rumour and went on to add that he is perfectly fine and more energetic than ever at the moment.

I am alive and kicking more than ever before. Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/WZ1nuX4LUo — Nathan McCullum (@MccullumNathan) December 1, 2018