National comeback would be difficult for Dhoni, according to Venkatapathy Raju

Venkatapathy Raju believes a return to international cricket would be a difficult for any cricketer.

Raju credits Dhoni's consistency and calmness for his selection as captain back in 2007.

MS Dhoni would need to fight for his spot in the team, according to Venkatapathy Raju

Former India cricketer, Venkatapathy Raju, believes a national comeback would be a difficult task for MS Dhoni. The former left-arm spinner was part of the selection panel that named Dhoni captain of India.

According to Raju, the captain of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team would have to understand his role in the team, given that the national selectors are investing in two wicket-keepers currently.

Raju also believes that all the uncertainty over the Indian Premier League could further hinder the swashbuckling right-hander’s chances of making a return to the team further.

“He has been a match-winner for 15 years and has a huge fan following. But, for any international sportsperson to come back after such a long break is difficult. And, importantly, Dhoni should be in the scheme of things to be picked based on performances in the IPL, if it at all it is held,” Raju told The Hindu.

Speaking of the selection panel’s decision to pick Dhoni as captain of the Indian team in 2007, Raju credited the wicketkeeper-batsman’s calmness and consistency for the choice.

"The guiding principle for our panel was simple — only consistent performers and match-winners would be considered. Dhoni’s calmness and the way he handled things impressed all of us. It was a unanimous decision,” he said.

The former national selector also reiterated that Dhoni was the right choice at the time since several other cricketers were only still returning from injury at the time. He says the panel thought he was the best choice at the time and they have had no regrets since.

If and when the IPL does get underway, the tournament could still be MS Dhoni’s best shot at a comeback into the national T20 setup in time for the World Cup. Whether he makes it back to the teamis left to be seen.