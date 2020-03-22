×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

National comeback would be difficult for Dhoni, according to Venkatapathy Raju

  • Venkatapathy Raju believes a return to international cricket would be a difficult for any cricketer.
  • Raju credits Dhoni's consistency and calmness for his selection as captain back in 2007.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 22 Mar 2020, 11:34 IST

MS Dhoni would need to fight for his spot in the team, according to Venkatapathy Raju
MS Dhoni would need to fight for his spot in the team, according to Venkatapathy Raju

Former India cricketer, Venkatapathy Raju, believes a national comeback would be a difficult task for MS Dhoni. The former left-arm spinner was part of the selection panel that named Dhoni captain of India.

According to Raju, the captain of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team would have to understand his role in the team, given that the national selectors are investing in two wicket-keepers currently.

Raju also believes that all the uncertainty over the Indian Premier League could further hinder the swashbuckling right-hander’s chances of making a return to the team further.


“He has been a match-winner for 15 years and has a huge fan following. But, for any international sportsperson to come back after such a long break is difficult. And, importantly, Dhoni should be in the scheme of things to be picked based on performances in the IPL, if it at all it is held,” Raju told The Hindu.

Speaking of the selection panel’s decision to pick Dhoni as captain of the Indian team in 2007, Raju credited the wicketkeeper-batsman’s calmness and consistency for the choice.


"The guiding principle for our panel was simple — only consistent performers and match-winners would be considered. Dhoni’s calmness and the way he handled things impressed all of us. It was a unanimous decision,” he said.

The former national selector also reiterated that Dhoni was the right choice at the time since several other cricketers were only still returning from injury at the time. He says the panel thought he was the best choice at the time and they have had no regrets since.

If and when the IPL does get underway, the tournament could still be MS Dhoni’s best shot at a comeback into the national T20 setup in time for the World Cup. Whether he makes it back to the teamis left to be seen.

Published 22 Mar 2020, 11:34 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us