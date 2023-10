National Cricket League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are hosting the 24th edition of the National Cricket League, which got underway on October 12. A total of eight teams are participating from the seven regional divisions and one team from the Dhaka Metropolitan area.

Barisal Division, Chattogram Division, Dhaka Division, Dhaka Metropolis, Khulna Division, Rajshahi Division, Rangpur Division, and Sylhet Division are the eight competing sides in the competition.

Khulna Division have clinched a record number of titles, winning the coveted silverware on seven occasions. Dhaka Division and Rajshahi Division lifted the title six times apiece. Rangpur Division won twice, while Chottagram Division have lifted the title just once.

Rangpur Division will enter this competition as defending champions after collecting 38 points, the highest in the last edition. Chattogram Division, Barisal Division, Khulna Division, and Rajshahi Division were relegated to tier 2 due to their poor performances.

Zakir Hasan of Sylhet Division topped the batting charts in the previous edition, scoring 442 runs. With the ball, Sumon Khan of Dhaka Division bagged 33 wickets and topped the bowling charts.

A total of nine venues are hosting the campaign, namely Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka.

Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium G2, Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium (SKICS) in Coxs Bazar, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra, and Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi are the other venues.

National Cricket League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 12 to 15, Dhaka Division vs Rangpur Division, 8:30 AM

Match 2 - October 12 to 15, Dhaka Metropolis vs Sylhet Division, 8:30 AM

Match 3 - October 12 to 15, Chattogram Division vs Barisal Division, 8:30 AM

Match 4 - October 12 to 15, Khulna Division vs Rajshahi Division, 8:30 AM

Match 5 - October 19 to 22, Dhaka Division vs Sylhet Division, 8:30 AM

Match 6 - October 19 to 22, Rangpur Division vs Dhaka Metropolis, 8:30 AM

Match 7 - October 19 to 22, Chattogram Division vs Khulna Division, 8:30 AM

Match 8 - October 19 to 22, Rajshahi Division vs Barisal Division, 8:30 AM

Match 9 - October 26 to 29, Chattogram Division vs Rajshahi Division, 8:30 AM

Match 10 - October 26 to 29, Khulna Division vs Barisal Division, 8:30 AM

Match 11 - October 26 to 29, Dhaka Division vs Dhaka Metropolis, 8:30 AM

Match 12 - October 26 to 29, Rangpur Division vs Sylhet Division, 8:30 AM

Match 13 - November 2 to 5, Dhaka Division vs Rangpur Division, 8:30 AM

Match 14 - November 2 to 5, Sylhet Division vs Dhaka Metropolis, 8:30 AM

Match 15 - November 2 to 5, Chattogram Division vs Barisal Division, 8:30 AM

Match 16 - November 2 to 5, Khulna Division vs Rajshahi Division, 8:30 AM

Match 17 - November 9 to 12, Dhaka Division vs Sylhet Division, 8:30 AM

Match 18 - November 9 to 12, Rangpur Division vs Dhaka Metropolis, 8:30 AM

Match 19 - November 9 to 12, Chattogram Division vs Khulna Division, 8:30 AM

Match 20 - November 9 to 12, Rajshahi Division vs Barisal Division, 8:30 AM

Match 21 - November 16 to 19, Dhaka Division vs Dhaka Metropolis, 8:30 AM

Match 22 - November 16 to 19, Rangpur Division vs Sylhet Division, 8:30 AM

Match 23 - November 16 to 19, Chattogram Division vs Rajshahi Division, 8:30 AM

Match 24 - November 16 to 19, Khulna Division vs Barisal Division, 8:30 AM

National Cricket League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no live stream or TV broadcast available for the National Cricket League for fans in India.

National Cricket League 2023: Full Squads

Barisal Division

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat (c), Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Islamul Ahsan Abir, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Md Hafizur Rahman, MD Nuruzzaman, Md. Shamsul Islam Anik, Mohammad Ashraful, Moin Khan, Moinul Islam, Mojammel Hasan Shakil, Mojammel Hasan Shakil, Monir Hossain, Rafsan Al Mahmud, Ruyel Miah, Salman Hossain Emon, Shahin Alam, Sharear Sakib, Sohag Gazi, Tanvir Islam, and Zakaria Masud.

Dhaka Metropolis

Naim Sheikh (c), Abu Haider Rony, Aich Mollah, AKS Swadhin, Aminul Islam Biplob, Anisul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Arif Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Asadulla Al Galib, Asadullah Hill Galib, Azmir Ahmed, Iftekhar Sajjad, Kazi Anik Islam, Mahfijul Islam Robin, Manik Khan, Md Al Amin Jr, Md Asif Hasan, Md Marshall Ayub, MD Sharifullah, Mehrab Hossain Johsy, Minhajul Abedin Sabbir, Munim Shahriar, Naeem Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Rakin Ahmed, Rayan Rafsan Rahman, Shadman Islam, Shahbaz Chouhan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shohidul Islam, and Zahiduzzaman Khan.

Dhaka Division

Saif Hassan (c), Abdul Mazid, Arafat Sunny Jr, Joyraj Sheikh, Mahidul Islam Ankon, MD Anamul Haque, Md Raqibul Hasan Nayon, Mohammad Hossain Ali, Nadif Chowdhury, Nazmul Islam Apu, Ripon Mondol, Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Salauddin Sakil, Shahbaz Chouhan, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, and Taibur Rahman.

Chattogram Division

Hasan Murad (c), Ahmed Sharif, Fahad Hossian, Hossain Shahadat Dipu, Iftekhar Sajjad, Irfan Shukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, MD Ifran Hossain, Md Jasim Uddin, Md Sabbir Hossen Shikder, Mehedi Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Minhazul Abedin Afridi, Mohiul Islam Patwary, Mominul Haque, Nabil Samad, Nayeem Hasan, Noman Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Pinak Ghosh, Rony Chowdhury, Sadikur Rahman, Saif Uddin, Sazzadul Hoque Ripon, Shahin Alam, Shakhawat Hossain, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shykat Ali, Shykat Ali, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Tasamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, and Yeasin Arafat Meshu.

Khulna Division

Md Mithun (c), Abdul Halim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Al Amin Hossain, Amit Majumder, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Fardin Hasan Oni, Imranuzzaman, Imrul Kayes, Jawad Royen, Masum Khan Tutul, MD Aridul Islam Akash, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Md Moinul Islam Sohail, Md Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Md Raihan Uddin, Md Salman Hossain, MD. Hasanuzzaman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nahidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Robiul Islam Robi, Sk Mahadi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tipu Sultan, and Tushar Imran.

Rangpur Division

Akbar Ali (c), Abdullah Al Mamun, Abdur Rahman Rony, Alauddin Babu, Anik Sarker, Ariful Haque, Asadulla Al Galib, Asadullah Hill Galib, Dhiman Ghosh, Islam Mukidul Mugdho, Jahid Javed, Liton Kumar Das, Mahmudul Hasan, Md Abu Hasim, Md Mushfik Hasan, MD Sohel Rana, Md Sohrawordi Shuvo, Mehedi Maruf, Mim Mosaddek, Myshukur Rahman, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Nihad Uz Zaman, Nobin Islam, Rishad Hossain Robiul Hoque, Sanjit Saha, Shahin Alam, Shohel Rana, and Tanbir Hayder.

Sylhet Division

Abu Jayed Rahi (c), Abu Bokkor Ahmed, Ahmed Abidul Hoque, Ahmed Sharif, Alok Kapali, Amite Hasan, Asadulla Al Galib, Ebadot Hossain, Enamul Haque jr, Imtiaz Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik, Jaynul Islam, Md Al Amin Jr, Md Mizanur Rahman Sayem, Mohiuddin Tareq, Nabil Samad, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Ahmed Rahatul Ferdous, Rahman Rejaur Raja, SAYEM ALAM Shahanur Rahman Shanaj Ahmed Syed Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taufiq Khan Tushar, and Zakir Hasan.

Rajshahi Division

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Asaduzzaman Payel, Avishek Mitra, Farhad Hossain, Farhad Reza, Habibur Rahman, Jahurul Islam, Junaid Siddique, Md Ashik Ul Alam Naem, Mizanur Rahman, Mohaiminul Khan, Mohor Sheikh, Muktar Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nahid Rana Nihad Uz Zaman, Pritom Kumar Ridoy Islam, Saklain Sajib, Shabbir Rahaman Roman, Shafiqul Islam, Shakhir Hossain Shuvro, SM Meherob Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Tawhid Hridoy.