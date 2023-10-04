National Premier League Women T20 Blast, 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After the global success of T20 Leagues across the world, Zimbabwe Cricket has come up with its own league named National Premier League Women T20 Blast, starting on Thursday, October 5. The prestigious Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the campaign.

Northern Women and Southern Women are the two participating sides in the competition in three T20s. The team with the most wins after the conclusion of three games will be deemed the winner.

This league presents a tremendous opportunity for budding cricketers to rub shoulders with the experienced cricketers in the country enhance their cricketing skills and make it to the national side in the near future.

Simultaneously, Zimbabwe Cricket is also hosting the men’s T20 league with a total of seven teams namely Takashinga 1, Takashinga 2, Uprising, Westside, Rainbow, Gladiators, and Mutare Sports. The competition started on September 23.

All-rounder Kelis Tanyaradzwa Ndhlovu and Nomvelo Sibanda are the players to watch out for in this three-match campaign. Ndhlovu was the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2022, scalping 11 wickets with Sibanda bagging eight scalps.

National Premier League Women T20 Blast, 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 5, Northern Women vs Southern Women, 1:00 PM

Match 2 - October 6, Northern Women vs Southern Women, 5:30 PM

Match 3 - October 7, Northern Women vs Southern Women, 5:30 PM

National Premier League Women T20 Blast, 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode Website and App will live stream the National Premier League Women T20 Blast 2023. However, there is no live telecast available for fans in India.

National Premier League Women T20 Blast, 2023: Full Squads

Northern Womens

Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Passionate Munorwel, Adel Zimunhu, Mary-Anne Musonda, Tasmeen Granger, Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi, Kelis Tanyaradzwa Ndhlovu, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Lindo Mabhera, Mitchell Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange

Southern Womens

Vimbai Mutungwindu, Chipo Mugeri Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo, Loren Tshuma, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francesca Chipare, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lorraine Phiri, Thubelihle Saidi, Dana Ndiraya, Kawthar Padya