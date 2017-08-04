National selectors demand pay hike from BCCI

The cricket board is already developing a plan to increase the salaries of all domestic players and match officials.

Will MSK Prasad and co. get pay hikes?

What's the story?

India's national selectors have asked for a pay hike from the BCCI after the board announced an imminent increase in the remuneration of all domestic cricketers and officials earlier this month.

"Yes, we have received multiple proposals with regards to the revision of pay for national selectors. One of the points raised by a number of people is that chairman of both selection committees should get more than other members as the job profile carries more responsibility," a BCCI official revealed to PTI on Friday (August 4).

Currently, the members of the senior and junior selection panels get Rs. 60 lakh and Rs. 40 lakh per season respectively. This pay structure was put into place in 2012 and has not changed since then.

"After five seasons when there hasn't been salary revision, if there is a demand for a hike, it is justified," the BCCI member added.

In case you didn't know...

The BCCI is currently developing a pay structure for domestic Indian cricketers, which include the senior, U-19 and U-16 categories. It is believed that every cricketer will get a 50 percent pay hike at the very least.

The board is also looking into augmenting the payments of all domestic match officials including the umpires, referees, scorers and analysts.

The details

One of the proposals for the pay hike for selectors from the senior panel has demanded Rs. 1.2 crore per season for every member, which is a 100 percent increase from what they are currently making.

The BCCI, however, is not likely to grant such a steep hike. The board will most probably agree on a 30 to 35 percent raise.

What's next?

The technical committee of the board will take into consideration the proposals in its next meeting and make a decision on the same thereafter.

It looks like the selectors will definitely get a hike, but it remains to be seen by what percent.

Author's take

This move from the cricketing body of India will encourage more individuals to take up cricket as a profession.

The fact that the board is also looking into hiking the payments of off-the-field personnel will ultimately lead to the development of the sport as a whole in the country. The ultimate effect of it all will be a rise in the quality and quantity of cricketers produced by India.