National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024 is the domestic List A tournament organized by the Sri Lanka Cricket. This year, the tournament will start on Friday, February 23, and will witness a total of 11 matches, including the final.

The final of the tournament will be played on Saturday, March 9. Kandy, Dambulla, Hambantota, and Colombo are the cities that are selected to host the upcoming edition of the tournament.

A total of five teams will participate in this competition: Kandy, Jaffna, Galle, Colombo, and Dambulla. Each team will face the other teams once in the league stage. The top two teams will play the final this season.

Dambulla won the last season of the tournament against Jaffna. Jaffna elected to bat after winning the toss and were bundled out for just 160 runs. Dambulla reached the target of 161 runs in 39 overs with five wickets in hand. Sonal Dinusha scored an unbeaten 45 runs off 52 deliveries and took three wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs. He won the Player of the Match award.

The format of the tournament has changed this season. Last year, each team faced the other team twice and the top two teams qualified for the final.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, February 23

Match 1: Galle vs Kandy, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy - 09:45 AM

Match 2: Jaffna vs Colombo, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla - 09:45 AM

Monday, February 26

Match 3: Colombo vs Dambulla, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy - 09:45 AM

Match 4: Kandy vs Jaffna, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla - 09:45 AM

Thursday, February 29

Match 5: Dambulla vs Galle, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy - 09:45 AM

Match 6: Colombo vs Kandy, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla - 09:45 AM

Sunday, March 3

Match 7: Jaffna vs Galle, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 09:45 AM

Match 8: Kandy vs Dambulla, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota - 09:45 AM

Wednesday, March 6

Match 9: Galle vs Colombo, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 09:45 AM

Match 10: Dambulla vs Jaffna, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota - 09:45 AM

Saturday, March 9

Final: TBC vs TBC, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 02:30 PM

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: N/A

Live Telecast: N/A

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Kandy

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Udara, Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Ashian Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, Chamod Sandaru, Lahiru Kumara, Wanuja Sahan.

Jaffna

Hasitha Boyagoda, Janith Liyanage (c), Ron Chandraguptha, Lahiru Madushanka, Nipun Karunanayake, Ravindu Fernando, Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Dilum Sudeera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Shiran Fernando.

Galle

Irosh Samarasooriya, Oshada Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sangeeth Cooray, Lahiru Samarakoon, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Shalith Fernando, Shehan Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Dunith Wellalage (c), Lakshitha Manasinghe, Milan Rathnayake.

Colombo

Ashen Bandara, Avishka Fernando (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Shevon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dinura Kalupahana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Krishan Sanjula (wk), Vishad Randika (wk), Kasun Rajitha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Dambulla

Minod Bhanuka (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Ranesh Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Dushan Hemantha, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.

