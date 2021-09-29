National T20 Cup 2021: Match 10, Northern (Pakistan) vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Northern (Pakistan) will go up against Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in Match No. 10 of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Saturday, September 29.

Southern Punjab, led by Sohaib Maqsood, have had a terrible outing thus far in the T20 tournament. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the points table with a poor net run rate of -0.571. They have suffered defeats against Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In their previous game against Balochistan, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 101 in 17.5 overs. Skipper Maqsood top-scored for them with 24, but didn’t get support from others. Balochistan chased the target down after an unbeaten half-century from Abdul Bangalzai.

Northern, led by Shadab Khan, on the other hand, are placed in the middle of the points table. Northern started their sojourn with a thumping six-wicket win over Balochistan. However, Sindh slapped them with a four-wicket defeat on Saturday, September 25.

After batting first, Northern only managed 136 runs in 19.3 overs. Mohammad Nawaz scored 30 runs off 34 balls to top-score for his team. Haris Rauf and Imad Wasim picked up two wickets each for Northern, but couldn’t stop Sindh from chasing down the target in 19 overs.

Match Details

Match: Northern (Pakistan) vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan), Match No. 10, National T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: September 29, 2021, Wednesday, 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Weather Report

Conditions are expected to stay clear throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent one for batting and it has helped the chasing teams as well. Under floodlights, batting second should be the way forward. The bowlers are expected to have another tough day in the office.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern (Pakistan)

Haider Ali and Asif Ali are the most in-form batters for Northern and they can’t afford to drop their guard. The other batters need to show a bit more consistency. Haris Rauf has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.75. Shadab Khan has been frugal, but is yet to add to the wickets column.

Predicted XI: Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Rohail Nazir (wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Southern Punjab (Pakistan)

Zeeshan Ashraf and Mohammad Imran have done the bulk of the scoring for Southern Punjab in the tournament. The rest of the batting has faltered so far. Naseem Shah has been their standout bowler, having picked up four wickets at an economy of 5.90 — the best among his teammates.

Predicted XI: Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (c), Mohammad Imran, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Faisal Akram

Match Prediction

Southern Punjab have looked out of sorts thus far in the National T20 Cup. It will be tough for them to make a comeback. Northern are thus favorites to win the match.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel.

