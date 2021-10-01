National T20 Cup 2021: Match 14, Northern vs Sindh - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 14th match of the National T20 Cup 2021, the Northern side will face Sindh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. It’s a top-of-the-table clash and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The Northern side are placed in second position in the points table, with six points under their belt. They have won three out of the four games. They suffered a loss against Sindh in their second game and will be wary of them.

In their last game against Central Punjab, the bowlers were taken to the cleaners as Babar Azam scored an unbeaten century for Central Punjab. However, the game wasn’t over as the Northern batters had different plans in their mind. Haider Ali, walking in at 3 scored 91 and guided his side across the line. He was well-supported by Mohammad Nawaz and Asif Ali as they chased down 201 in the last over. They will be eager to maintain their winning momentum against Sindh on Friday.

Sindh, on the other hand, is placed at the top of the table despite suffering a loss in their last game. It was their first loss in the competition and skipper Sarfaraz will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

In their last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after being asked to bat first, Sindh posted 150 runs, losing seven wickets. Khurram Manzoor scored a fifty but the other batters failed to contribute.

Defending 151 runs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an uphill task. The bowlers tried their level best but failed to defend it. The total was chased down in the 18th over with six wickets in hand. Sindh defeated the Northern side in their last meeting and will be eager to repeat the performance on Friday.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Sindh, Match No.14, National T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 1st 2021, Friday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Weather Report

Temperatures in Rawalpindi on Friday are expected to range between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted in the morning and let’s hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game played.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is very good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. We have seen teams chase down totals successfully and expect the team winning the toss to bowl first on winning the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern:

The Northern side have looked good with the bat so far. The batters have stood up to chase down bigger totals. The bowlers need to hit the right areas while facing Sindh in their upcoming contest. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for this fixture.

Predicted XI: Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Hameed, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa.

Sindh:

Sindh suffered a loss against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last game. Khurram Manzoor scored a fifty but lacked support from the other end. The middle-order batters need to step up in their clash against the Northern side.

Predicted XI: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

Match Prediction

The last time these two sides met, Sindh beat Northern comprehensively. Both are batting-heavy sides and expect a high-scoring game on Friday. It will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations and the side which bowls better is expected to finish on top.

TV and live streaming details:

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel

Edited by Diptanil Roy