National T20 Cup 2021: Match 24, Southern Punjab vs Sindh - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Southern Punjab will square off against Sindh in the 24th match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

This year's National T20 Cup has not been a good one for Southern Punjab so far. They lost their first six games on the trot. However, they have bounced back with two consecutive wins coming into this match. Southern Punjab beat table-toppers Central Punjab in their previous outing. They chased down 155 runs in 19 overs and six wickets to spare.

Sindh, meanwhile, are coming into this game on the back of a loss against Central Punjab in their previous National T20 Cup game. They have four wins and three defeats from seven games, and are placed fourth in the points table with eight points.

Southern Punjab will look to continue their winning momentum, while Sindh will look for two more points in this National T20 Cup match.

Match Details

Match: Southern Punjab vs Sindh, Match 24, National T20 Cup 2021-22.

Date and Time: October 8th 2021; Friday, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Weather Report

As per the weather forecast, there could be a dark cloud cover during the game. There are no predictions of rain, so a full game should ensue.

Pitch Report

While batters have scored runs on this wicket, there has been some help for the bowlers as the games progress. Teams batting first have done well, and chasing has not been a successful option in the games played thus far.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Punjab

Tayyab Tahir set up their chase with his 68-run innings against Central Punjab. Khushdil Shah ended the game with a brilliant 36-ball 51. Zia-ul-Haq picked up four wickets, while Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Imran grabbed two apiece.

Predicted XI: Zeeshan Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir, Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Hassan Khan, Aamer Yamin (c), Mohammad Imran, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq.

Sindh

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed led a lone battle with a fighting 37-ball-54 knock, along with contributions from Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz and Anwar Ali. However, they could only post 128 runs on the board. Central Punjab chased that down with ease in the end.

Predicted XI: Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Match Prediction

Southern Punjab have had a horrid start to their National T20 Cup campaign this season. However, they are coming into this game with momentum on the back of consecutive wins.

Sindh may have lost their previous fixture, but they have a decent mix of experience and youth. Sarfaraz Ahmed & co. will be eager to get back to winning ways in this game. This could be an enticing clash between them on Friday.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan's YouTube channel.

Edited by Bhargav