National T20 Cup 2021: Match 26, Balochistan vs Northern - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Balochistan will lock horns with Northern in the 26th match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, October 9th.

Balochistan beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their previous National T20 Cup match by six wickets, having restricted Khyber to 155/6. Led by skipper Imam-ul-Haq’s unbeaten knock, they overhauled the target with two deliveries to spare.

Northern also come into this match on the back of a win. They defeated Central Punjab in a high-scoring contest, having been set a big target of 195. It was a good all-round performance with the bat for the Northern as they finished the game in 19.3 overs with five wickets left. Northern are now level with Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup points table.

With both teams coming on the back of wins, they will look to build on the momentum going forward in the National T20 Cup.

Match Details:

Match: Balochistan vs Northern, Match No 26, National T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: October 9, 2021, Saturday, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Weather Report

The skies will be covered with dark clouds throughout the match. The temperature will range between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius and there are no chances of rain.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Gaddafi Stadium has been good for batting. Scores in the 150 range have been chased down and high totals have been posted as well. The team batting first will look to score in the 180-190 range at the very least.

Predicted Playing XIs

Balochistan

Imam-ul-Haq once again led from the front with an unbeaten 64. Junaid Khan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Sohail Akhtar, Haris Sohail and Imam are some of the vital players who will have to take responsibility.

Predicted XI: Imam-ul-Haq(c), Abdul Bangalzai, Hidayatullah(wk), Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Najeebullah Achakzai, Junaid Khan.

Northern

Ali Imran (55), Haider Ali (37) played crucial knocks while Mubashir Khan, Aamer Jamal and Rohail Nazir contributed to help Northern scale down a 195-run target. They have some experienced players like Haider, Nauman, and Tanvir on the side.

Predicted XI: Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Umar Amin (c), Mubashir Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Nauman Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Jamal, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan.

Match Prediction

The Gaddafi leg of the National T20 Cup has seen a lot of close games so far. While Balochistan have struggled in the National T20 Cup, they are coming off a good win.

Northern have continued their good performance as well and will start as the favorites to win this match. Balochistan, though, will want to take confidence and put up a tough fight. An evenly-contested game is on the cards.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan's YouTube Channel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee