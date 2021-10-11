National T20 Cup 2021: Match 29, Sindh vs Balochistan - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Sindh and Balochistan face off in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, October 11th.

Sindh lost to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coming into this contest. They were restricted to a modest score of 152/6 batting first. The runs were not enough as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa easily got past the target in 18 overs with seven wickets remaining.

Sindh are placed fourth in the points table of this year’s National T20 Cup and have qualified for the semi-finals.

Balochistan are also coming off a defeat against Central Punjab in their previous National T20 Cup game. Batting first, they put up 162/7 on the board. Balochistan even made the chase interesting by picking up some important wickets. However, the runs were not enough in the end as Central Punjab finished the match in 18.1 overs to win by three wickets.

Balochistan are placed in last spot in the table and will look to avoid a wooden spoon finish in the National T20 Cup this season.

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Balochistan, Match No 29, National T20 Cup 2021-22.

Date and Time: October 11th 2021, Sunday, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear for most of the match. The temperature will range between 33 to 40 degrees Celsius, making it hot and humid. There is no chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been good for batting at Gaddafi Stadium. Most games have been high-scoring. Totals have been chased down as well, making it an even battle between bat and ball. The side batting first should look to score a minimum of 180 to 190 runs on this track.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sindh

Shan Masood top scored with a well-made 54 runs in the last match while Sharjeel Khan and Anwar Ali also played vital knocks. However, the entire batting unit has to perform together to set a big score. The bowlers could not do much and were on the expensive side.

Predicted XI: Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali (wk), Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali (c), Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed.

Balochistan

Abdullah Shafique notched up a 42-ball 60 in what was otherwise a batting collapse. Amad Butt, unbeaten on 43 off 27 was the only other significant scorer. Butt and Haris Sohail also picked up two wickets each. Balochistan will need a concerted team effort to beat Sindh.

Predicted XI: Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Hidayatullah (wk), Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Junaid Khan, Taj Wali.

Match Prediction

Both teams come into this game having lost their previous matches in the National T20 Cup. Sindh have already made it to the semi-finals while Balochistan have had a disappointing season and will look to finish on a high. Sindh will want to get into the semi-finals with some momentum after a loss. They are expected to dominate this contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan's YouTube channel.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra