National T20 Cup 2021: Match 30, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Northern play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final league match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, October 11.

Northern won their previous game against Balochistan by five wickets. After Balochistan set a stiff target of 186 runs, Northern got off to a good start with the top order doing the bulk of the scoring. They did lose a few wickets in between but eventually got past the line with one delivery to spare.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a loss against Southern Punjab in their last National T20 Cup match. Chasing a mammoth target of 194 runs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa put up a spirited effort, getting to 182/6. As a result, they fell short by 11 runs in the end.

Northern have already qualified for the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup 2021. They will look for a top of the table finish. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also want to go ahead with a win.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match 30, National T20 Cup 2021-22.

Date and Time: October 11th 2021, Monday, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Weather Report

There will be cloud cover throughout the match. However, there is no prediction of rain. Temperatures will vary between 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Gaddafi Stadium remains good for batting. Teams have scored in the range of 185 to 195 runs, which has been chased down as well. It will be an interesting battle between bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern

Northern were set a target of 186 in their last match. Zaman Khan picked up three wickets with the rest chipping in. On the batting front, Nasir Nawaz scored 30, Ali Imran scored 64 and Zeeshan Malik scored 53 runs. The top order is doing well and is a positive for them going into the National T20 Cup semi-finals.

Predicted XI: Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin (c), Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Nauman Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Jamal, Zaman Khan, Mubashir Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Imran Khan and Niaz Khan picked up two wickets for Kyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last game. Kamran Ghulam scored 46 while Nabi Gul scored 54 and Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 33. They fell short by 11 runs while chasing 194, however. A better effort is expected with both bat and ball from this talented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side.

Predicted XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Muhammad Amir Hamzat, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Kamran Ghulam, Nabi Gul, Asif Afridi, Niaz Khan, Maaz Khan, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Match Prediction

Northern have been one of the best teams in the National T20 Cup this season. They will start as favorites. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also had a good season and will look to bounce back. Both teams will want to go into the semi-finals with momentum on their side. Therefore, this will be a crucial and exciting battle.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan's YouTube channel.

