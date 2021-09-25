National T20 Cup 2021: Match 6, Sindh vs Northern - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Sindh will square off against Northern in the sixth match of the competition at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Both sides are coming off a win in their previous game and it will be a fascinating contest.

Sindh defeated Southern Punjab in a close-fought contest in their last match. Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and put Southern Punjab into bat. They got off to a flyer as they posted a mammoth total of 175 on the board. The wickets were spread across all Sindh bowlers.

Chasing 176, Sindh lost both their openers inside the powerplay but what followed was a batting masterclass from Khurram Manzoor. He scored 84 runs off 49 balls, smashing 10 fours and three sixes. Anwar Ali played a cameo in the end to take Sindh across the line. This will give them a lot of confidence going forward in the competition.

Northern, meanwhile, went past Balochistan in their opening game. Northern captain Shadab Khan won the toss and opted to field first. The bowlers did a good job of restricting Balochistan to 139. Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each. They didn’t have the best of starts to the chase but an unbeaten fifty from Haider Ali and a cameo from Asif Ali ensured them a victory by six wickets.

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Northern, Match No.6, National T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: September 25th 2021, Saturday, 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Weather Report

The weather in Rawalpindi on Saturday will be nice, warm and sunny. Clear skies will welcome both sides, with temperatures ranging between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is good for batting. However, it will assist the spinners from both sides. We've seen some high-scoring games and expect another one on Saturday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sindh

It was a complete performance from Sindh in their opening game as they chased down 176 in the last over. The batters have performed nicely but the bowlers need to step up. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the clash against Northern.

Predicted XI: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Hasan Mohsin, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

Northern

Northern are a bowling heavy side and will be relying on their bowlers to perform in their next fixture. Expect them to continue with the winning combination for the game against Sindh on Saturday.

Predicted XI: Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Rohail Nazir (wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Match Prediction

Sindh have chased down a big total in their last game and a boost in confidence will help them overcome the Northern challenge in their next fixture.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel

