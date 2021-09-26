National T20 Cup 2021: Match 7, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the seventh game of the National T20 Cup, Balochistan will face Southern Punjab at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Balochistan is reeling at the bottom of the points table after losing both games they've played thus far. The batters have failed to step up and put sizeable totals on the board. As a result, the team is still chasing their first win of the competition.

The Imam-ul-Haq-led side suffered a loss against Central Punjab in a closely fought contest. Batting first, Balochistan managed to put 142 on the board for the loss of seven wickets. The bowlers then tried their level best to defend the total. Wahab Riaz of Central Punjab, in the end, played a cameo (20* off 8) to take his side over the line with two wickets in hand.

The Southern Punjab side also hasn’t won a game yet. They lost against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last night and need to be on their toes while facing Balochistan.

After being put in to bat, the Southern Punjab batters struggled against the pacers. Mohammad Imran was their lone fighter as he registered a fifty, which helped them post 152 on the board. The bowlers then failed to pick up wickets as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side chased down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, Match No.7, National T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: September 26th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Weather Report

The weather in Rawalpindi on Saturday will be warm and sunny. The temperature will range between 23 and 34 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is very good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface, and we can expect a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Balochistan

Balochistan is struggling in the competition. After suffering two successive losses, the team management needs to get the combination right for their upcoming clash. We may see Haris Sohail back in the XI for Balochistan against Southern Punjab.

Predicted XI: Imam-ul-Haq (c), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar/Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood’s side is sitting at the second-last position in the points table. The bowlers have failed to pick up wickets and need to perform better in their upcoming clash.

Predicted XI: Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (c), Mohammad Imran, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Faisal Akram

Match Prediction

Balochistan are reeling at the bottom of the table, and they only have themselves to blame. The batters have failed to perform, and the bowlers haven’t had defendable totals. Southern Punjab have a similar story, however, in their case, it's the bowlers who have failed to perform.

It will be a battle between two struggling sides on Sunday and both will be looking to get their first win of the competition.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel

Edited by Prem Deshpande